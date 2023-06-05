Charts and graphs are often associated with important data and boring presentations, or math lessons back in school, which were not equally fun for everyone. However, charts can be fun, and Matt Shirley, better known as Matt Charts, is here to prove it again.

The chart connoisseur never ceases to amaze his followers with amusing and oh so relatable content. His works cover everything from social anxiety to taxes, Tinder dates, dentist appointments, and so much more (the guy even managed to turn Rick Astley’s iconic song into a chart). Unsurprisingly, his insight in the form of colorful sketches has amassed over 419 thousand followers on Instagram, and quite a few here at Bored Panda as well. We’ve gathered some of his newest masterpieces on this list for you to enjoy, so wait no longer and scroll down to see for yourself that charts can indeed be fun.

More info: Instagram | MattShirleyCharts.com | Facebook | Twitter | Patreon