Charts and graphs are often associated with important data and boring presentations, or math lessons back in school, which were not equally fun for everyone. However, charts can be fun, and Matt Shirley, better known as Matt Charts, is here to prove it again.

The chart connoisseur never ceases to amaze his followers with amusing and oh so relatable content. His works cover everything from social anxiety to taxes, Tinder dates, dentist appointments, and so much more (the guy even managed to turn Rick Astley’s iconic song into a chart). Unsurprisingly, his insight in the form of colorful sketches has amassed over 419 thousand followers on Instagram, and quite a few here at Bored Panda as well. We’ve gathered some of his newest masterpieces on this list for you to enjoy, so wait no longer and scroll down to see for yourself that charts can indeed be fun.

More info: Instagram | MattShirleyCharts.com | Facebook | Twitter | Patreon

#1

☎️

☎️

#2

Should I Make A Part 2 On This?

Should I Make A Part 2 On This?

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lines for depression and debilitating anxiety are missing.

#3

I’m Looking For A Good Stew Recipe If Anyone Has One

I’m Looking For A Good Stew Recipe If Anyone Has One

Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I avoid amateur recipe sites for this reason (and also because their recipe testing can be a bit ht and miss). I don't mind a little bit of narrative about the recipe (and if you've ever read any of Patricia Wells or Jane Grigson cookbooks you'll know how interesting the snippets of background can be) but dear god - don't make me read your life story to get a recipe for cupcakes!

#4

🎅🏼 vs. 👹

🎅🏼 vs. 👹

#5

Tag Someone Who Listens To Bad Music Loudly

Tag Someone Who Listens To Bad Music Loudly

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People who play their bad music on speaker on the bus

#6

Tag A Bad Compliment Taker. I Tag Myself

Tag A Bad Compliment Taker. I Tag Myself

Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought it was just me! If a compliment ventures beyond "nice job" or "I like your shoes" territory I'm a hot mess of awkwardness.

2
2points
reply
#7

Drop Names Of Shows You’ve Given Up On Recently

Drop Names Of Shows You’ve Given Up On Recently

Mashmelo
Mashmelo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey you left fuller and full house on there

#8

For My People Pleaser Friends

For My People Pleaser Friends

#9

A Few Days Late With This

A Few Days Late With This

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

omg yess the Falklands invasion of 1982 was like soo fun until it was totally ruined by the internet

#10

A Little Venn I Made

A Little Venn I Made

CHOCCY MILK
CHOCCY MILK
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok but what’s in the empty sections?

#11

Chip Cycle

Chip Cycle

Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does it count as one sitting if you clip the bag shut and put it at the far end of the sofa but get up 10 minutes later and finish them?

#12

It’s Your Job To Use One Of These At Work This Week

It’s Your Job To Use One Of These At Work This Week

#13

For Folks Who Had To Go Back To The Office 👖

For Folks Who Had To Go Back To The Office 👖

Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't believe "being in a room with actual people" isn't on the graph.

#14

Topical

Topical

Lama
Lama
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can I conclude, by the sharp corners in the green line, that you are downing all these drinks in one go?

#15

Every Open Concept Office Ever

Every Open Concept Office Ever

Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once had a desk near to the three office assistants. One hummed randomly (not actual tunes, just deranged bee mode), one frequently discussed her very adventurous sex life with the other two, and the third had a persistent (but sadly not terminal) cough. We weren't allowed to wear headphones.

#16

You Can Put This In Your Story If You Are Familiar With Social Anxiety, I Don’t Mind

You Can Put This In Your Story If You Are Familiar With Social Anxiety, I Don’t Mind

CHOCCY MILK
CHOCCY MILK
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok but triggering events should just be squished into one box labelled “People”.

#17

#18

Tinder Chart

Tinder Chart

Show thyself
Show thyself
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do they mean attractiveness as in, what ist considered attractive nowadays, or as in, what I consider attractive? - anyways... I'll take the conversation while not going to get 'unalived'.

#19

Holy S**t The Angry Comments... Hope You're Doing Well Matt, Ignore The Sensitive Ones

Holy S**t The Angry Comments... Hope You're Doing Well Matt, Ignore The Sensitive Ones

Mashmelo
Mashmelo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think 2 and 8 were meant to be swapped

#20

I’m Pretty Good At Adobe Illustrator These Days

I’m Pretty Good At Adobe Illustrator These Days

#21

Like This Chart If You Like This Chart

Like This Chart If You Like This Chart

#22

I Have A Dentist Appt

I Have A Dentist Appt

Corrsfan
Corrsfan
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol love the random February one

#23

A Reflection On My Labor Day

A Reflection On My Labor Day

#24

A Little Holiday Chart I Made For @drizlyinc

A Little Holiday Chart I Made For @drizlyinc

#25

Here’s A Chart From My Book Which You Can Get From The Link In My Bio. It Makes A Good Gift If You Ask Me

Here’s A Chart From My Book Which You Can Get From The Link In My Bio. It Makes A Good Gift If You Ask Me

#26

Uh Oh Is This Her Finishing Move?

Uh Oh Is This Her Finishing Move?

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

be nice to massage ppl, they're centimetres away from the ninja death touch poke and can kill you at any time

#27

😎

😎

#28

Continue The Fight Brothers And Sisters

Continue The Fight Brothers And Sisters

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

may 9th 1960, birth control pill approved!! women now have more contraceptive freedom yayyy! untill.. june 24th 2022, america

#29

Tag Someone Who Has Strong Opinions About Holding Doors

Tag Someone Who Has Strong Opinions About Holding Doors

#30

#31

🚌

🚌

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ooo yes mr bus driver (11) kicked a kid off a school bus for playing with (10) that I was on once and he had to ask a stranger for directions because he didn't have data, luckily random bus children (2s) with snapchat made sure he didn't get murdered in a random alley

#32

Let’s Watch The Fetch Match 🐶

Let’s Watch The Fetch Match 🐶

#33

Consult This Chart Every Time You Have To Make A Presentation

Consult This Chart Every Time You Have To Make A Presentation

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel sorry for you... and for your audience.

#34

Party Chart

Party Chart

Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which is why I haven't been to a party for several decades, except work-related ones I haven't been able to get out of. The last work one was gruelling - it was a book launch for the bio of a rock musician. For some reason the rock musician spent the whole evening talking to me. I grew up in a classical music household and all I knew about this musician was what I'd hurriedly read on the back of his book. It was an awkward evening.

#35

One Of My Prettiest Charts Ever Don’t You Think 🎳

One Of My Prettiest Charts Ever Don’t You Think 🎳

#36

How To Do Your Taxes

How To Do Your Taxes

#37

How Annoying Their Habits Are

How Annoying Their Habits Are

#38

The Rare Weekend Chart

The Rare Weekend Chart

#39

Why I Love Christmas

Why I Love Christmas

#40

A Chart You Can Read While You Try To Go To Sleep Tonight

A Chart You Can Read While You Try To Go To Sleep Tonight

#41

If You Don’t Like This Chart You’re Going To Have Bad Luck All Month

If You Don’t Like This Chart You’re Going To Have Bad Luck All Month

#42

I’m In London Right Now So No One In The US Will Probably See This But Here’s All The Complaining I Like To Do While In Europe

I’m In London Right Now So No One In The US Will Probably See This But Here’s All The Complaining I Like To Do While In Europe

#43

Complete A Task With Me

Complete A Task With Me

#44

I Have No Idea What Made Me Make This

I Have No Idea What Made Me Make This

CHOCCY MILK
CHOCCY MILK
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We need to know what is in the empty spaces!

#45

Maybe It’s Just Me

Maybe It’s Just Me

#46

It’s Friday Time To Be A Baby

It’s Friday Time To Be A Baby

#47

It’s My Birthday So Here’s A Birthday Chart

It’s My Birthday So Here’s A Birthday Chart

#48

It’s A New Year And A New January

It’s A New Year And A New January

#49

I Know We All Hate A Lot Of Words But This Is Pretty Funny Trust Me

I Know We All Hate A Lot Of Words But This Is Pretty Funny Trust Me

#50

Like This Chart If You’ve Ever Complained During The Holidays 🦃 🎄

Like This Chart If You’ve Ever Complained During The Holidays 🦃 🎄

#51

Cheers ☕️

Cheers ☕️

#52

This Is A Cooking Account Now

This Is A Cooking Account Now

#53

How Society Views Sleep And Me Specifically. #teamlatenight

How Society Views Sleep And Me Specifically. #teamlatenight

#54

Everyone Has Strong Opinions About My State’s Beauty And I Won’t Stand For It

Everyone Has Strong Opinions About My State’s Beauty And I Won’t Stand For It

#55

Oops

Oops

#56

#57

Verified Do You Like My Doodles?

Verified Do You Like My Doodles?

#58

I’ve Been Doing This For The Last Three Years

I’ve Been Doing This For The Last Three Years

#59

Tag A ‘Holic

Tag A ‘Holic

#60

Been Thinking A Lot About Nachos Today 🌮

Been Thinking A Lot About Nachos Today 🌮

#61

Girl Scout Cookie Season 🍪

Girl Scout Cookie Season 🍪

#62

I’ve Been To 9 Of These. How Many Have You Got?

I’ve Been To 9 Of These. How Many Have You Got?

#63

Like This Chart If You Also Like Spring Like Me Like Spring 💐🐦💨🩴

Like This Chart If You Also Like Spring Like Me Like Spring 💐🐦💨🩴

#64

New One About Airport Security ✈️

New One About Airport Security ✈️

#65

Read This Or Else

Read This Or Else

#66

Four Seasons Venn Diagram 🍂 ❄️ 🌸 ☀️

Four Seasons Venn Diagram 🍂 ❄️ 🌸 ☀️

#67

I Demand You Enjoy This Chart 🏎️

I Demand You Enjoy This Chart 🏎️

#68

Time For This To Happen

Time For This To Happen

#69

Here We Go Into The Time Abyss

Here We Go Into The Time Abyss

#70

I Watched Home Alone This Weekend

I Watched Home Alone This Weekend

#71

You’re Already A Day Behind

You’re Already A Day Behind

#72

Here’s How December Goes

Here’s How December Goes

#73

Things I Want For Christmas Over The Years

Things I Want For Christmas Over The Years