99 Times Matt Charts Summed Up Certain Situations In Life Better Than Words Ever Could
Charts and graphs are often associated with important data and boring presentations, or math lessons back in school, which were not equally fun for everyone. However, charts can be fun, and Matt Shirley, better known as Matt Charts, is here to prove it again.
The chart connoisseur never ceases to amaze his followers with amusing and oh so relatable content. His works cover everything from social anxiety to taxes, Tinder dates, dentist appointments, and so much more (the guy even managed to turn Rick Astley’s iconic song into a chart). Unsurprisingly, his insight in the form of colorful sketches has amassed over 419 thousand followers on Instagram, and quite a few here at Bored Panda as well. We’ve gathered some of his newest masterpieces on this list for you to enjoy, so wait no longer and scroll down to see for yourself that charts can indeed be fun.
☎️
Should I Make A Part 2 On This?
Lines for depression and debilitating anxiety are missing.
I’m Looking For A Good Stew Recipe If Anyone Has One
I avoid amateur recipe sites for this reason (and also because their recipe testing can be a bit ht and miss). I don't mind a little bit of narrative about the recipe (and if you've ever read any of Patricia Wells or Jane Grigson cookbooks you'll know how interesting the snippets of background can be) but dear god - don't make me read your life story to get a recipe for cupcakes!
🎅🏼 vs. 👹
Tag Someone Who Listens To Bad Music Loudly
Tag A Bad Compliment Taker. I Tag Myself
Drop Names Of Shows You’ve Given Up On Recently
For My People Pleaser Friends
A Few Days Late With This
omg yess the Falklands invasion of 1982 was like soo fun until it was totally ruined by the internet
A Little Venn I Made
Chip Cycle
It’s Your Job To Use One Of These At Work This Week
For Folks Who Had To Go Back To The Office 👖
Topical
Every Open Concept Office Ever
I once had a desk near to the three office assistants. One hummed randomly (not actual tunes, just deranged bee mode), one frequently discussed her very adventurous sex life with the other two, and the third had a persistent (but sadly not terminal) cough. We weren't allowed to wear headphones.
You Can Put This In Your Story If You Are Familiar With Social Anxiety, I Don’t Mind
Ok but triggering events should just be squished into one box labelled “People”.
Tinder Chart
Do they mean attractiveness as in, what ist considered attractive nowadays, or as in, what I consider attractive? - anyways... I'll take the conversation while not going to get 'unalived'.
Holy S**t The Angry Comments... Hope You're Doing Well Matt, Ignore The Sensitive Ones
I’m Pretty Good At Adobe Illustrator These Days
Like This Chart If You Like This Chart
I Have A Dentist Appt
A Reflection On My Labor Day
Uh Oh Is This Her Finishing Move?
be nice to massage ppl, they're centimetres away from the ninja death touch poke and can kill you at any time
😎
Continue The Fight Brothers And Sisters
may 9th 1960, birth control pill approved!! women now have more contraceptive freedom yayyy! untill.. june 24th 2022, america
Tag Someone Who Has Strong Opinions About Holding Doors
🚌
ooo yes mr bus driver (11) kicked a kid off a school bus for playing with (10) that I was on once and he had to ask a stranger for directions because he didn't have data, luckily random bus children (2s) with snapchat made sure he didn't get murdered in a random alley
Let’s Watch The Fetch Match 🐶
Consult This Chart Every Time You Have To Make A Presentation
Party Chart
Which is why I haven't been to a party for several decades, except work-related ones I haven't been able to get out of. The last work one was gruelling - it was a book launch for the bio of a rock musician. For some reason the rock musician spent the whole evening talking to me. I grew up in a classical music household and all I knew about this musician was what I'd hurriedly read on the back of his book. It was an awkward evening.