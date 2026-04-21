51 Funny And Chaotic Photos Of Pet Siblings To Cleanse Your Depressing Feed Today (New Pics)
Adopting a pet comes with a lot of responsibilities. It’s a huge change, so it’s important for owners to know that they can provide a wonderful life for their animal before bringing them home. Once you already have a pet, however, you might start feeling a strong urge to get another. After all, the only thing better than having one adorable little creature around is having two!
Bored Panda has searched far and wide to find the funniest photos of pet siblings and compiled them below. Just like with humans, you never know what antics brothers and sisters will get up to. Enjoy scrolling through these hilarious pics that might just melt your heart, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to bring home a sibling for your pet!
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No Rules Street Fight
Dog Steals His Sister's Ball Then Sits On Her Head
What's On My Head?
When my partner and I adopted our cat, we immediately fell in love with him, but we were also overwhelmed. After our little guy smashed a glass jar that he got his head stuck in and needed to get stitches, we realized that cat-proofing the apartment was an absolute necessity.
Once you have a pet for a while, though, and you all get used to each other’s routines, it’s easy to start dreaming about getting another. As I’m writing this, our second cat is currently en route to us from another country. There’s something so special about the bond that pet owners form with their animals. And once you know how that feels, it’s perfectly natural to want to share all of that love with as many animals as possible.
How Dozer Gets Off The Bed. Keep In Mind He Had Plenty Of Room To Go Around Instead Of Over
My Brother’s Dragon And Cat Have Become Unlikely Best Friends
Found Them Both Sleeping Like This In The Middle Of Summer
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, over 42% of the nation’s households own at least one dog, and over 32% of the nation’s households own at least one cat. But the average dog-owning home has 1.6 pets running around, and the average cat-owning house has 1.8 pets.
This isn't surprising, though, when you realize that there are plenty of benefits that can come from having more than one furry friend. First of all, they can keep each other from becoming lonely, Purina notes. Have you ever had a dog or cat that pouts by the door the entire time they’re home alone? It’s absolutely heartbreaking. But when there’s more than one animal around, they can play with each other, cuddle together, and keep one another entertained. And you won’t have to worry about them being devastated all day long!
He Graciously Allowed Her A Corner Of Her Own Bed
Dingo Viciously Mauled By Lion
The Best Pillow Is An (Unwilling) Friend
Another perk that pets can provide one another is plenty of exercise. Most dogs and cats love playing, but their owners aren’t available to throw a ball or swing a stick with feathers on it all day long. If you have two animals, however, they can come up with all sorts of games to play together. Whether they’re dogs, cats, bunnies, or lizards, they might chase each other around and ensure that they’ll be exhausted when bedtime rolls around.
Well That’s Not Very Nice
Their Greed Sickens Me
These Fellas Look Highly Suspicious, Also The Car May Be Stolen. Not Sure If I Should Report It Or Not
Of course, pets aren't the only ones who benefit from having a friend around. As all pet owners know, having an animal in the home can help your stress melt away. At the same time, having pets can reduce or eliminate loneliness. So having more than one can simply amplify these feelings. Just like how a parent’s heart doubles in size when they have another kid, a pet owner’s heart does the same when they adopt another fur baby into their home. And it’s amazing to feel even more love in the household.
The Look My Dog Gave Me When He Was Introduced To The New Family Puppy
Of 5 Kittens, Only One Has Figured Out How To Use The Bed
Accidental Band Picture
Something that no pet owner ever wants to think about is the fact that their precious animal won’t be around forever. It’s devastating any time you lose a pet, as for many people, it’s no different from losing a family member. But having another animal at home might soften the blow a teeny tiny bit.
Coming home to an empty house is so painful when you’re used to being greeted by a cat or dog. So having another one around can prevent owners from being entirely swallowed up by grief and loneliness. Plus, your pet can be of huge comfort during that time, as they are amazing at tuning into our emotions.
Their Take On Michaelangelo's: The Creation Of Adam
Walked In To Brush My Teeth To Find The Girls Hanging Out In The Sink
We Recently Adopted A 10 Week Old Kitten, And I Was Worried About How Our Older Cat Would React. Whack-A-Cat Has Become Her New Favorite Game Apparently
Now, it’s important to consider your pet’s temperament before introducing another animal into your home. If you have a solitary, independent cat, they might not be thrilled about an excited kitten suddenly being in their business all the time. Supertails notes that an animal’s age, their attachment level, how territorial they are, and more can factor into whether or not they’d be a good fit for a new sibling.
I'm Not Saying That My Dog Should Respect The Cat A Little Bit More, But
My Special Babies
They Do This Every Day At The Same Time
As exciting as it is to bring another bundle of furry joy into your household, it’s crucial that you prioritize your current pet’s well-being first. Don’t do anything that will severely disrupt their routine or force them to compete for resources. And you must make sure that they’ll still receive plenty of attention from you; don’t ignore them when the shiny new pet arrives. If you don’t feel like you’ll be able to balance your love and affection between both animals, it will be better just to focus on one.
Is The Suitcase Too Small
Rude
The Tiniest Pumpkin Queen And Her Loyal Knight
We hope you’re enjoying these hilarious photos of pet siblings being adorable, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that make you smile, and let us know in the comments if you have any experience with introducing a second pet into your household. Then, if you’re looking for another rendition of this same topic from Bored Panda, you can find more cute pet sibling pics right here!