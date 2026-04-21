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Adopting a pet comes with a lot of responsibilities. It’s a huge change, so it’s important for owners to know that they can provide a wonderful life for their animal before bringing them home. Once you already have a pet, however, you might start feeling a strong urge to get another. After all, the only thing better than having one adorable little creature around is having two!

Bored Panda has searched far and wide to find the funniest photos of pet siblings and compiled them below. Just like with humans, you never know what antics brothers and sisters will get up to. Enjoy scrolling through these hilarious pics that might just melt your heart, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to bring home a sibling for your pet!