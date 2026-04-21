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Adopting a pet comes with a lot of responsibilities. It’s a huge change, so it’s important for owners to know that they can provide a wonderful life for their animal before bringing them home. Once you already have a pet, however, you might start feeling a strong urge to get another. After all, the only thing better than having one adorable little creature around is having two!

Bored Panda has searched far and wide to find the funniest photos of pet siblings and compiled them below. Just like with humans, you never know what antics brothers and sisters will get up to. Enjoy scrolling through these hilarious pics that might just melt your heart, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to bring home a sibling for your pet!

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#1

No Rules Street Fight

Two pet siblings playfully hugging on a wooden floor, showcasing funny and chaotic pet sibling moments.

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    #2

    Dog Steals His Sister's Ball Then Sits On Her Head

    Two playful pet siblings, one Husky with a tennis ball in its mouth, indoors on a patterned rug near a dog crate.

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    #3

    What's On My Head?

    Two pet siblings, a black and white cat and a tortoiseshell cat, playfully interacting indoors on wooden floor.

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    When my partner and I adopted our cat, we immediately fell in love with him, but we were also overwhelmed. After our little guy smashed a glass jar that he got his head stuck in and needed to get stitches, we realized that cat-proofing the apartment was an absolute necessity. 

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    Once you have a pet for a while, though, and you all get used to each other’s routines, it’s easy to start dreaming about getting another. As I’m writing this, our second cat is currently en route to us from another country. There’s something so special about the bond that pet owners form with their animals. And once you know how that feels, it’s perfectly natural to want to share all of that love with as many animals as possible. 
    #4

    How Dozer Gets Off The Bed. Keep In Mind He Had Plenty Of Room To Go Around Instead Of Over

    Two pet siblings with one dog playfully standing over another dog’s face in a chaotic and funny moment indoors.

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    #5

    My Brother’s Dragon And Cat Have Become Unlikely Best Friends

    Bearded dragon and tabby cat sitting together on a couch, showcasing funny and chaotic pet siblings moments.

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    #6

    Found Them Both Sleeping Like This In The Middle Of Summer

    Two pet sibling kittens lying on their backs side by side on a brown floor in a funny and chaotic pose.

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    According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, over 42% of the nation’s households own at least one dog, and over 32% of the nation’s households own at least one cat. But the average dog-owning home has 1.6 pets running around, and the average cat-owning house has 1.8 pets.

    This isn't surprising, though, when you realize that there are plenty of benefits that can come from having more than one furry friend. First of all, they can keep each other from becoming lonely, Purina notes. Have you ever had a dog or cat that pouts by the door the entire time they’re home alone? It’s absolutely heartbreaking. But when there’s more than one animal around, they can play with each other, cuddle together, and keep one another entertained. And you won’t have to worry about them being devastated all day long! 
    #7

    He Graciously Allowed Her A Corner Of Her Own Bed

    Dog and cat siblings resting peacefully on a wooden floor and a large pet bed in a cozy home setting.

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    #8

    Dingo Viciously Mauled By Lion

    Playful pet siblings with a cat gently biting a dog's head in a funny and chaotic moment at home.

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    #9

    The Best Pillow Is An (Unwilling) Friend

    Two pet siblings, black and brown cats, cuddling closely on a blue blanket in a cozy setting.

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    Another perk that pets can provide one another is plenty of exercise. Most dogs and cats love playing, but their owners aren’t available to throw a ball or swing a stick with feathers on it all day long. If you have two animals, however, they can come up with all sorts of games to play together. Whether they’re dogs, cats, bunnies, or lizards, they might chase each other around and ensure that they’ll be exhausted when bedtime rolls around.
    #10

    Well That’s Not Very Nice

    Two playful pet siblings, a tabby cat and a black cat, interacting on a striped couch with cushions.

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    #11

    Their Greed Sickens Me

    Two pet siblings, a black dog and gray cat, exploring the open refrigerator in a chaotic kitchen moment.

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    #12

    These Fellas Look Highly Suspicious, Also The Car May Be Stolen. Not Sure If I Should Report It Or Not

    Two pet siblings, dogs, sitting inside a parked car, showcasing a funny and chaotic moment of pets together.

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    Of course, pets aren't the only ones who benefit from having a friend around. As all pet owners know, having an animal in the home can help your stress melt away. At the same time, having pets can reduce or eliminate loneliness. So having more than one can simply amplify these feelings. Just like how a parent’s heart doubles in size when they have another kid, a pet owner’s heart does the same when they adopt another fur baby into their home. And it’s amazing to feel even more love in the household.
    #13

    The Look My Dog Gave Me When He Was Introduced To The New Family Puppy

    Two pet siblings on a couch, one with a surprised expression and the other playfully sticking out its tongue.

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    #14

    Of 5 Kittens, Only One Has Figured Out How To Use The Bed

    Five fluffy pet sibling kittens napping together around a soft pet bed in a cozy indoor space.

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    #15

    Accidental Band Picture

    Three pet sibling cats sitting in sunlight casting colorful rainbow shadows on a wooden floor indoors.

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    Something that no pet owner ever wants to think about is the fact that their precious animal won’t be around forever. It’s devastating any time you lose a pet, as for many people, it’s no different from losing a family member. But having another animal at home might soften the blow a teeny tiny bit.

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    Coming home to an empty house is so painful when you’re used to being greeted by a cat or dog. So having another one around can prevent owners from being entirely swallowed up by grief and loneliness. Plus, your pet can be of huge comfort during that time, as they are amazing at tuning into our emotions.

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    #16

    Their Take On Michaelangelo's: The Creation Of Adam

    Two pet sibling cats playfully reaching out to each other in a cozy living room, showing funny and chaotic moments.

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    #17

    Walked In To Brush My Teeth To Find The Girls Hanging Out In The Sink

    Two curious pet siblings, a tabby and a gray cat, sitting together in a bathroom sink in a chaotic moment.

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    #18

    We Recently Adopted A 10 Week Old Kitten, And I Was Worried About How Our Older Cat Would React. Whack-A-Cat Has Become Her New Favorite Game Apparently

    Two pet siblings showing funny and chaotic behavior with one cat inside a torn cardboard box and another sitting beside it.

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    Now, it’s important to consider your pet’s temperament before introducing another animal into your home. If you have a solitary, independent cat, they might not be thrilled about an excited kitten suddenly being in their business all the time. Supertails notes that an animal’s age, their attachment level, how territorial they are, and more can factor into whether or not they’d be a good fit for a new sibling.     

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    #19

    I'm Not Saying That My Dog Should Respect The Cat A Little Bit More, But

    Dog sitting on a cat resting on a chair outside, showing funny and chaotic pet siblings behavior.

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    #20

    My Special Babies

    Two pet siblings playfully wrestling on a blanket, showing funny and chaotic behavior in a cozy living room.

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    #21

    They Do This Every Day At The Same Time

    Three pet siblings peacefully sleeping side by side on carpeted stairs in a sunny cozy spot.

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    As exciting as it is to bring another bundle of furry joy into your household, it’s crucial that you prioritize your current pet’s well-being first. Don’t do anything that will severely disrupt their routine or force them to compete for resources. And you must make sure that they’ll still receive plenty of attention from you; don’t ignore them when the shiny new pet arrives. If you don’t feel like you’ll be able to balance your love and affection between both animals, it will be better just to focus on one.

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    #22

    Is The Suitcase Too Small

    Two fluffy pet siblings, one orange and white cat and one white cat, resting inside an open suitcase on a wooden floor.

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    #23

    Rude

    Two small birds playfully perched in a bowl of water with other pet siblings nearby, showing funny and chaotic pet moments.

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    #24

    The Tiniest Pumpkin Queen And Her Loyal Knight

    The Tiniest Pumpkin Queen And Her Loyal Knight

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    We hope you’re enjoying these hilarious photos of pet siblings being adorable, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that make you smile, and let us know in the comments if you have any experience with introducing a second pet into your household. Then, if you’re looking for another rendition of this same topic from Bored Panda, you can find more cute pet sibling pics right here!

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    #25

    The Three Levels Of Lazy

    Three fluffy orange pet siblings lounging on carpeted stairs, showcasing funny and chaotic pet sibling moments.

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    #26

    “Move.” “No”

    Two pet sibling cats, one orange and one black, playfully piled on a hanging window perch in a cozy indoor setting.

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    #27

    “How Many Triangles Are In This Picture?” Husky Version

    Three playful husky pet siblings resting together on a bed creating a funny and chaotic scene indoors.

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    #28

    When The Best Spot On The Couch Is Taken

    Two pet siblings, a black and a gray husky, cuddling chaotically on a brown couch in a cozy living room.

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    #29

    A Story In Pictures

    Two playful pet sibling cats on a cat tree, showing funny and chaotic moments in a cozy living room.

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    #30

    Poor Orange

    Two pet sibling cats on a bed, one black cat mid-yawn or hiss, and an orange cat looking surprised and chaotic.

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    #31

    This Picture Captures Both Of Their Personalities Perfectly

    Two orange pet siblings on wooden floor, one lying on back playfully, the other sitting calmly nearby indoors

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    #32

    My Mom Took This At Our Cabin Yesterday

    Two playful pet siblings jumping and having fun in a snowy landscape at sunrise, capturing chaotic pet moments.

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    #33

    Spot The Differences

    Close-up photo of two pet siblings cats with contrasting fur colors showing funny and chaotic expressions.

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    #34

    Sleepy

    Bearded man in gray hoodie with two colorful pet birds resting on his neck, showcasing funny and chaotic pet siblings.

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    #35

    One Of Them Is Very Vocal When It Comes To Dinner Time

    Three golden and black dogs with a calico cat in foreground showcasing funny and chaotic pet siblings at home.

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    #36

    I Guess My Puppy Doesn’t Know How Big He Is Anymore

    Large dog sleeping on a couch cuddling with a small cat, showcasing funny and chaotic pet siblings bonding.

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    #37

    They Both Just Wanted To Look Out The Window But Never, Under Any Circumstances, Together

    Two playful pet sibling cats interacting near a window in a funny and chaotic moment indoors.

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    #38

    An Unexpected Betrayal

    Two pet sibling cats playfully wrestling on a couch with colorful blanket and pillow in a chaotic moment.

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    #39

    Cheese Being A Jerk To His Big Sister While She Tolerates It

    Two pet sibling cats showing funny and chaotic behavior, with one cat playfully biting the other on a couch indoors.

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    #40

    Only Queen Marbles Can Sit On The Cardboard Castle. Others Must Loaf In Tiny Boxes Like Peasants

    Two pet siblings with one cat resting inside a box and another peeking from stacked boxes in a playful home scene.

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    #41

    The Seat Was Already Taken. Who Cares? Not Luna

    Two pet siblings cuddling in a cozy round pet bed showcasing funny and chaotic pet sibling moments.

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    #42

    Meet Laundry & Noodles

    Two pet sibling cats playfully wrestling on carpet under a bed, showcasing funny and chaotic pet sibling moments.

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    #43

    My Cats Queue Politely Behind Each Other For Their Turn At The Food Dish

    Four pet siblings, including cats and a dog, sitting and moving in a kitchen and living room area in a chaotic scene.

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    #44

    Here They Go Again

    Two playful pet sibling cats wrestling on a patterned bedspread in a cozy bedroom setting.

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    #45

    They Do Everything Together

    Black puppy playfully climbing on grumpy light gray cat, showcasing funny and chaotic pet siblings moment indoors.

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    #46

    Adopted A Pair Of Bonded Kittens

    Two pet sibling kittens cuddling and sleeping together on a cozy green couch, showing funny and chaotic moments.

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    #47

    Just Keeping His Buddy Comfortable Underneath

    Two pet siblings, a cat and a dog, playfully sharing and hiding inside a cardboard box on a textured blanket.

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    #48

    She's Loving The New Cat

    Black and white pet siblings with one cat inside and another peeking through a window in a chaotic moment.

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    #49

    My Two Coworkers Are Getting Into A Heated Discussion

    Bulldog and cat pet siblings having a chaotic moment by the window in a funny and playful indoor scene.

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    #50

    At Least She’s Comfy

    Brown dog wearing a plaid bandana and a tabby cat resting together on pet sibling beds in a cozy living room.

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    #51

    She Loves Him So Much It Annoys Him

    Two pet sibling cats cuddling closely on a bed, showcasing funny and chaotic moments of pet siblings.

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