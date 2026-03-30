So we’ve assembled some of the cutest pictures of animals that were adopted this March for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable, prepare to get whatever the animal equivalent of baby fever is, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

If one is in the market for a pet, the moral option typically is to adopt, not shop. But would-be-adopters sometimes struggle with anxiety that, for whatever reason, animals in shelters must be “off” in some way.

#1 Surrounded By Her Toys, Not A Care In The World

RELATED:

#2 Bonded Brothers. I Adopted Both Of Them To Ensure They Never Ever Get Separated

#3 So A Barn Kitty Adopted Me

Imagine walking into a building and finding your new best friend waiting for you with a wagging tail or a soft purr. Choosing to adopt a pet instead of shopping for one is one of the most rewarding decisions a person can make because it transforms lives in ways that go far beyond just bringing a new animal home. ADVERTISEMENT Every single year millions of healthy and lovable animals end up in shelters across the globe through no fault of their own. When you decide to adopt you are not just getting a pet but you are actively participating in a massive rescue mission that helps reduce the strain on local animal welfare systems.

#4 They Told Me She Was A Hopeless Case. Meet Sunshine, The Stray Who Proved Them All Wrong! ☀️

#5 The Day After I Found Her Behind A Restaurant

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Found This Cutie On A Road And Gave Him A Home

ADVERTISEMENT

This choice directly counters the problem of overpopulation which is a significant issue in many communities today. By giving a home to a shelter animal you are freeing up resources and space for the next pet that might need a safe place to stay until they find their own forever family. This creates a beautiful cycle of compassion that helps more animals find the love they deserve.

#7 This Foster Kitten Loves His Foster Dad

#8 Her Name Is Lucy, She Is 17 Years Old

#9 He Wandered Into Our Yard And Decided He Was Home. Best Decision We Ever Made

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most practical reasons to choose adoption is the incredible value it provides for your household. Most people do not realize that adoption fees are a total steal when you consider everything that is included in the package. Shelters typically ensure that their animals are up to date on vaccinations and are already spayed or neutered before they ever leave the facility. If you were to pay for these medical procedures at a private veterinary clinic you could easily spend hundreds of dollars.

#10 Our Cat Is So Happy To Have A Friend Again!

#11 My Two Rescue Cats Cuddling Together 😻😻😻

#12 My Cat Came With Extra Beans!

ADVERTISEMENT

Many shelters also include a microchip and a preliminary health check in the initial fee which means your new companion is ready to start their life with you from day one. You are getting a healthy and well cared for animal while keeping your savings intact and that is a smart financial move for any new pet owner.

#13 Adopted Them All 2 Weeks Ago 🥰

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I Think My Dog Was Really Happy About Being Big Sis To Foster Puppy☺️🌸

#15 We Adopted These Eyeless Cats And We Are In Love ❤️

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the financial perks there is the important ethical consideration of where pet store animals actually come from. Many retail shops source their dogs and cats from commercial breeding facilities known as puppy mills. These places often prioritize making money over the health and happiness of the animals involved.

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 Adopted Her Yesterday. This Is What I Woke Up To This Morning

#17 It’s Ameowzing What A Week Of Love Can Do To Heal Rescued Cats! ❤️‍🩹

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Adopted An Abandoned Pup

In these environments the parent animals may spend their entire lives in small cages without ever feeling the grass under their paws or receiving a gentle pat on the head. When you choose to adopt from a shelter or a dedicated rescue group you are making a powerful statement against these practices. You are using your voice and your wallet to support organizations that treat animals with the dignity they deserve. It feels much better to know that your new friend came from a place of care rather than a factory style breeding operation. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 The Newest Member Of My Family

#20 (Oc) Couldn't Chose, So I Got Both

#21 My Husband And I Adopted Our First Ever Cat Yesterday And We’re Obsessed With Him Already!

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are looking for a specific type of personality then adoption is definitely the way to go. While puppies are adorable they are also big mysteries because you never quite know what their adult temperament or energy level will be like. Shelters are full of adult animals whose personalities are already fully developed. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I Have Been Adopted By A Stray

#23 Our Adopted Senior Dogs

#24 Welcome Home Carl!

The staff members and volunteers spend countless hours with these pets and can give you a clear picture of how they behave. They can tell you if a cat is a quiet observer who loves to nap in the sun or if a dog is a high energy athlete who wants to go on long hikes every weekend. This level of insight makes it much easier to find a match that fits your specific lifestyle and living situation. You can bypass the unpredictable puppy stages and find a companion who is already house trained and ready to settle into your routine. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Adopted This Lovebug Yesterday

#26 My Foster Dog Sherman Says "Thanks For All The Love! 💕

#27 I Adopted A Perfect Pup Today

There is also a common myth that you cannot find specific breeds at a shelter but that is simply not true. While mixed breeds are wonderful and often have fewer genetic health issues due to their diverse backgrounds you can also find plenty of purebred animals in the rescue system. Many rescue groups focus specifically on one breed like Labs or Bulldogs or Siamese cats. Even general shelters have a surprising variety of animals and some experts suggest that as many as twenty five percent of shelter dogs are purebred. If you have your heart set on a specific look you can still save a life by searching for breed specific rescues in your area. You get the look you want while still being a hero for an animal in need. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Forever Grateful To My Parents That They Allowed Me To Adopt A Cat!

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 The Post Adoption Glow Up

#30 Kitten From The Shelter I Volunteer At During Her First Night At Her Forever Home

Finally the bond you form with a rescued pet is unlike anything else. There is a sense of gratitude that seems to shine through in a pet that has been given a second chance. They seem to understand that they have found safety and love and they often show their appreciation with an incredible amount of loyalty and affection. You are giving an animal a future that they might not have had otherwise and that creates a deep and lasting connection. Your pet becomes more than just an animal because they become a living reminder of your capacity for kindness. When you adopt you are not just changing their world but you are also changing your own for the better. ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Ziggy Is Home

#32 Adopted These 2 Babies After Being Left Behind

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Adopted This Beautiful Lady Today. She Looked So Happy

#34 Adopted This Baby Today🥹

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Just Rescued This Sweet Girl

#36 The Best Boy Went Home

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 You Might Not Change The Whole World By Rescuing An Animal, But You’ll Change The Entire World For Them

#38 Adopted These Boys Today 🥰

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Rescue Dog Olive

#40 I Believe I Adopted Salvador Dali’s Dog From The Shelter 😂

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Before And After. Little Pierogi ❤️

#42 I’ve Never Loved Anything So Much In My Life!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 We Found This Little Baby, About A Month And A Half Old, In The Street With A Small Birth Defect. Look How Happy He Was That Day (After We Spent 3 Hours Looking For Him).🤭

#44 My New Baby, Her Name Is Lola ❤️

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 First Time Cat Owner, Adopted Bonded Sisters- So Glad I Did !

#46 We Adopted Pudgy Off Of A Reddit Post. He Was 18 And Was Kept In A Cage 24/7

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Just Got A New Member Of The Family

#48 Adopted This Perfect Angel Last Week

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Meet Cookie 🍪

#50 GF’s Rescue Dog Scrappy

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 The Day Our Second Cat Adopted My Husband

#52 Update: The Puppy I Found Yesterday, No One Came Forward And Shelter Told Me To Keep Him. I Guess He Chose Me!

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Why Are Some People So Cruel ?i Found This Guy Near The Road And Now My Dog Have A New Brother

#54 Foster Fail After Only 12 Hours 🤣

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 We Just Adopted Nala From A Family Friend

#56 Found This Little Guy On The Street 2 Weeks Ago. I Know Nothing About Cats, But His Fur Is Doing Something Interesting?

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Adopted This Fine Sir Today

#58 Adopted This Sweet Boy From A High Ending Shelter

ADVERTISEMENT