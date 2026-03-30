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If one is in the market for a pet, the moral option typically is to adopt, not shop. But would-be-adopters sometimes struggle with anxiety that, for whatever reason, animals in shelters must be “off” in some way.

So we’ve assembled some of the cutest pictures of animals that were adopted this March for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable, prepare to get whatever the animal equivalent of baby fever is, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Surrounded By Her Toys, Not A Care In The World

Sleeping brown cat curled up in a cozy bed surrounded by soft toys, showcasing comfort and warmth.

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    #2

    Bonded Brothers. I Adopted Both Of Them To Ensure They Never Ever Get Separated

    Two gray cats hugging on a black cushioned chair covered in pet hair, showing comfort and affection.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love them! And I love all their cat hair!

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    #3

    So A Barn Kitty Adopted Me

    Man in red shirt with beard and cap smiling, a small kitten resting on his shoulder in outdoor light. Rescue dogs keyword included.

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    Imagine walking into a building and finding your new best friend waiting for you with a wagging tail or a soft purr. Choosing to adopt a pet instead of shopping for one is one of the most rewarding decisions a person can make because it transforms lives in ways that go far beyond just bringing a new animal home.

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    Every single year millions of healthy and lovable animals end up in shelters across the globe through no fault of their own. When you decide to adopt you are not just getting a pet but you are actively participating in a massive rescue mission that helps reduce the strain on local animal welfare systems.

    #4

    They Told Me She Was A Hopeless Case. Meet Sunshine, The Stray Who Proved Them All Wrong! ☀️

    Before and after photos of rescue dogs showcasing their transformation and joy after finding forever homes.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, she had been a skinny girl! Good on you!

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    #5

    The Day After I Found Her Behind A Restaurant

    Tabby kitten reaching for blueberries on a branch in a green garden setting, unrelated to rescue dogs before and after pics.

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    #6

    Found This Cutie On A Road And Gave Him A Home

    Tabby kitten being held indoors on a tiled floor, unrelated to rescue dogs before and after finding forever homes.

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    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's going to be a big boy judging by those feet and whiskers.

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    This choice directly counters the problem of overpopulation which is a significant issue in many communities today. By giving a home to a shelter animal you are freeing up resources and space for the next pet that might need a safe place to stay until they find their own forever family. This creates a beautiful cycle of compassion that helps more animals find the love they deserve.
    #7

    This Foster Kitten Loves His Foster Dad

    Tabby cats cuddling closely on a blanket, illustrating love and comfort in rescue animals' forever homes.

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    #8

    Her Name Is Lucy, She Is 17 Years Old

    Fluffy white and cream cat sitting on a black leather couch armrest indoors, showcasing pet rescue transformation.

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    #9

    He Wandered Into Our Yard And Decided He Was Home. Best Decision We Ever Made

    Young woman wearing a black cap smiling at a rescue dog outdoors, showcasing before and after pics of rescue dogs.

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    One of the most practical reasons to choose adoption is the incredible value it provides for your household. Most people do not realize that adoption fees are a total steal when you consider everything that is included in the package. Shelters typically ensure that their animals are up to date on vaccinations and are already spayed or neutered before they ever leave the facility. If you were to pay for these medical procedures at a private veterinary clinic you could easily spend hundreds of dollars.

    #10

    Our Cat Is So Happy To Have A Friend Again!

    Cat resting its head on a sleeping black rescue dog, showcasing the bond of dogs who found their forever homes.

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    #11

    My Two Rescue Cats Cuddling Together 😻😻😻

    Two cats sleeping closely together on a cardboard box, illustrating warmth and comfort after rescue.

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    #12

    My Cat Came With Extra Beans!

    Playful orange and white kitten lying on a blanket, showing soft paws and relaxed posture in cozy setting.

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    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Extra feet more like! Make for very pointy kneading.

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    Many shelters also include a microchip and a preliminary health check in the initial fee which means your new companion is ready to start their life with you from day one. You are getting a healthy and well cared for animal while keeping your savings intact and that is a smart financial move for any new pet owner.
    #13

    Adopted Them All 2 Weeks Ago 🥰

    Three sleeping kittens cuddled on a beige knitted blanket on a gray couch by the window.

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    #14

    I Think My Dog Was Really Happy About Being Big Sis To Foster Puppy☺️🌸

    Two rescue dogs sitting closely together inside a car after finding their forever homes.

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    #15

    We Adopted These Eyeless Cats And We Are In Love ❤️

    Two tabby cats with closed eyes resting on carpeted stairs showing a peaceful pet companionship scene.

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    Beyond the financial perks there is the important ethical consideration of where pet store animals actually come from. Many retail shops source their dogs and cats from commercial breeding facilities known as puppy mills. These places often prioritize making money over the health and happiness of the animals involved.

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    #16

    Adopted Her Yesterday. This Is What I Woke Up To This Morning

    Sleeping gray and white cat curled up on a bed, illustrating a calm pet in a cozy home environment.

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    #17

    It’s Ameowzing What A Week Of Love Can Do To Heal Rescued Cats! ❤️‍🩹

    Before and after pics of rescue cat showing transformation and recovery in a cage with toys and blanket background.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     39 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh bless! Mange is nasty!

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    #18

    Adopted An Abandoned Pup

    Rescue dog relaxing on a couch and sitting in snow, showcasing before and after transformation of rescue dogs.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How anyone could abandon a little face like that is beyond me. I have a thing for pointy-nosed dogs, and this one would never leave my side if it were mine.

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    In these environments the parent animals may spend their entire lives in small cages without ever feeling the grass under their paws or receiving a gentle pat on the head. When you choose to adopt from a shelter or a dedicated rescue group you are making a powerful statement against these practices. You are using your voice and your wallet to support organizations that treat animals with the dignity they deserve. It feels much better to know that your new friend came from a place of care rather than a factory style breeding operation.

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    #19

    The Newest Member Of My Family

    Rescue dog transformation from before in a cage to happy and healthy outside on green grass after adoption.

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    #20

    (Oc) Couldn't Chose, So I Got Both

    Two rescue dogs cuddling and sleeping together inside a cozy pen with blankets and toys, showing before and after care.

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    #21

    My Husband And I Adopted Our First Ever Cat Yesterday And We’re Obsessed With Him Already!

    Cat lounging on a bed with plaid bedding, relaxed in a cozy home environment after rescue dog adoption success.

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    If you are looking for a specific type of personality then adoption is definitely the way to go. While puppies are adorable they are also big mysteries because you never quite know what their adult temperament or energy level will be like. Shelters are full of adult animals whose personalities are already fully developed.

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    #22

    I Have Been Adopted By A Stray

    Cat sitting on a welcome mat outside near a parked car, unrelated to rescue dogs before and after photos.

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    #23

    Our Adopted Senior Dogs

    Two rescue dogs resting together indoors, showcasing before and after transformation of finding forever homes.

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    #24

    Welcome Home Carl!

    Rescue dog with black and white fur resting on a gray couch, symbolizing before and after rescue transformation.

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    The staff members and volunteers spend countless hours with these pets and can give you a clear picture of how they behave. They can tell you if a cat is a quiet observer who loves to nap in the sun or if a dog is a high energy athlete who wants to go on long hikes every weekend. This level of insight makes it much easier to find a match that fits your specific lifestyle and living situation. You can bypass the unpredictable puppy stages and find a companion who is already house trained and ready to settle into your routine.

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    #25

    Adopted This Lovebug Yesterday

    Rescue dog with a pink collar sitting on a wooden floor, representing before and after adoption transformation.

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    #26

    My Foster Dog Sherman Says "Thanks For All The Love! 💕

    Rescue dog with perked ears and attentive eyes sitting on wooden floor in a forever home after rescue.

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    #27

    I Adopted A Perfect Pup Today

    Two happy rescue dogs indoors showing transformation after finding their forever homes in before and after pics.

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    There is also a common myth that you cannot find specific breeds at a shelter but that is simply not true. While mixed breeds are wonderful and often have fewer genetic health issues due to their diverse backgrounds you can also find plenty of purebred animals in the rescue system. Many rescue groups focus specifically on one breed like Labs or Bulldogs or Siamese cats. Even general shelters have a surprising variety of animals and some experts suggest that as many as twenty five percent of shelter dogs are purebred. If you have your heart set on a specific look you can still save a life by searching for breed specific rescues in your area. You get the look you want while still being a hero for an animal in need.

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    #28

    Forever Grateful To My Parents That They Allowed Me To Adopt A Cat!

    Close-up of a tabby cat with striking yellow eyes, unrelated to rescue dogs before and after pics content.

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    #29

    The Post Adoption Glow Up

    Before and after images of a gray cat showing transformation after rescue and finding a forever home.

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    #30

    Kitten From The Shelter I Volunteer At During Her First Night At Her Forever Home

    Tabby cat lying comfortably on a red blanket, unrelated to rescue dogs before and after pics SEO keywords.

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    Finally the bond you form with a rescued pet is unlike anything else. There is a sense of gratitude that seems to shine through in a pet that has been given a second chance. They seem to understand that they have found safety and love and they often show their appreciation with an incredible amount of loyalty and affection. You are giving an animal a future that they might not have had otherwise and that creates a deep and lasting connection. Your pet becomes more than just an animal because they become a living reminder of your capacity for kindness. When you adopt you are not just changing their world but you are also changing your own for the better.

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    #31

    Ziggy Is Home

    Before and after transformation of a rescue pet showing dramatic change after finding a loving forever home.

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    #32

    Adopted These 2 Babies After Being Left Behind

    Two cats resting together on a dark gray bedspread in a cozy home setting.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How anyone can leave behind a pet is something I'll never understand.

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    #33

    Adopted This Beautiful Lady Today. She Looked So Happy

    Close-up of an orange kitten being gently held, with focus on the kitten's face and paw on a patterned surface.

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    #34

    Adopted This Baby Today🥹

    Rescue dog with large eyes wearing a blue sweater, cuddled on a person's lap inside a car.

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    #35

    Just Rescued This Sweet Girl

    Close-up of a relaxed orange tabby cat lying on a wooden floor, not related to rescue dogs before and after pics.

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    #36

    The Best Boy Went Home

    White cat with one eye sitting on a table near a window, illustrating rescued animals finding loving homes.

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    #37

    You Might Not Change The Whole World By Rescuing An Animal, But You’ll Change The Entire World For Them

    Before and after pics of rescued animals showing dramatic transformation and new life in loving forever homes.

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    #38

    Adopted These Boys Today 🥰

    Two cats resting indoors, highlighting the comfort and care found in forever homes for rescue animals.

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    #39

    Rescue Dog Olive

    Man in glasses and black cap posing closely with a black rescue dog during a forest walk, symbolizing forever homes for dogs.

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    #40

    I Believe I Adopted Salvador Dali’s Dog From The Shelter 😂

    Two rescue dogs relaxing on a bed, one lying on its back, showcasing happy rescue dogs living in forever homes.

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    #41

    Before And After. Little Pierogi ❤️

    Before and after photos of rescue dogs wrapped in blankets and relaxing in their forever homes.

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    #42

    I’ve Never Loved Anything So Much In My Life!!

    Two rescue dogs and a cat relaxing indoors, showcasing happy pets in their forever homes after adoption.

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    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a foster kitten with the same hair style as the cat.

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    #43

    We Found This Little Baby, About A Month And A Half Old, In The Street With A Small Birth Defect. Look How Happy He Was That Day (After We Spent 3 Hours Looking For Him).🤭

    White fluffy cat with open mouth and wide eyes, contrasting with the theme of rescue dogs before and after.

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    #44

    My New Baby, Her Name Is Lola ❤️

    Tabby cat grooming itself on a wooden table near household items in a cozy indoor setting.

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    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
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    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was a showgirl, with a feather in her hair 🎶

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    #45

    First Time Cat Owner, Adopted Bonded Sisters- So Glad I Did !

    Two cats sitting close together on a beige couch, highlighting rescue animals finding loving forever homes.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bless anyone who adopts bonded animals.

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    #46

    We Adopted Pudgy Off Of A Reddit Post. He Was 18 And Was Kept In A Cage 24/7

    Sleeping fluffy cat stretched out on a white blanket, resting peacefully in a cozy indoor setting.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being in a cage 24/7 is not a life - that's hell.

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    #47

    Just Got A New Member Of The Family

    Tabby kitten on a patterned rug, unrelated to rescue dogs before and after pics of rescue dogs main SEO keyword.

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    #48

    Adopted This Perfect Angel Last Week

    Brown rescue dog standing on concrete near potted plants and a covered grill, showcasing before and after rescue transformation.

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    #49

    Meet Cookie 🍪

    Fluffy orange kitten walking on a soft white blanket, focused and curious in a cozy indoor setting.

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    #50

    GF’s Rescue Dog Scrappy

    Rescue dog with brown and white fur standing indoors, one eye partially closed, showing before and after transformation.

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    #51

    The Day Our Second Cat Adopted My Husband

    Kitten resting on a person's shoulder inside a car, unrelated to rescue dogs or forever homes.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love it when they are that comfortable with people at that age.

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    #52

    Update: The Puppy I Found Yesterday, No One Came Forward And Shelter Told Me To Keep Him. I Guess He Chose Me!

    Rescue dog resting on a white blanket by a red couch, showing comfort and care in their forever home.

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    #53

    Why Are Some People So Cruel ?i Found This Guy Near The Road And Now My Dog Have A New Brother

    Puppy sitting on dirt and grass outdoors, illustrating rescue dogs before and after finding forever homes.

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    #54

    Foster Fail After Only 12 Hours 🤣

    Before and after images of a black and white rescue dog enjoying a new forever home with toys and comfort.

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    #55

    We Just Adopted Nala From A Family Friend

    Brindle rescue dog wearing a blue diaper indoors, showing transformation after finding a forever home.

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    #56

    Found This Little Guy On The Street 2 Weeks Ago. I Know Nothing About Cats, But His Fur Is Doing Something Interesting?

    Close-up of a dark tabby cat sitting indoors in natural light, unrelated to rescue dogs before and after pics.

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    #57

    Adopted This Fine Sir Today

    Black and white cat relaxing on a blue chair, not related to rescue dogs before and after transformation.

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    #58

    Adopted This Sweet Boy From A High Ending Shelter

    Rescue dog puppy with brown and white fur, wearing a collar, lying on a floor in a home environment.

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    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
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    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the cutest pup I've seen today!

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    #59

    Adopted This Sweetheart From The Shelter Today!!

    Close-up of a kitten climbing up on a person, unrelated to rescue dogs before and after photos.

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