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“Growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional.” This piece of wisdom is often attributed to renowned figures such as Walt Disney and author Caroll Bryant. Nonetheless, the quote succinctly delivers one powerful message: embrace maturity without losing joy along the way.

It’s a proverb that many men seem to have adopted into their personal lives. And when they unleash their inner boy, you can bet that hilarity will soon ensue. 

Here are some photos that prove being silly and childish isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Enjoy scrolling through!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Was Tasked With Clearing Out The Crawlspace, But Then I Found My Old Slot Car Track And Progress Haulted. A+ Would Clean Again

Indoor slot car racing track set up on wooden floor, showcasing men being in touch with their inner child.

kingevanxii Report

49points
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acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
Premium 13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awesome layout, would stop cleaning to play.

14
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    #2

    Had My Leg Amputated And My Brother Shows Up To The Hospital Dressed As A Pirate

    Man dressed as a pirate smiling in a room, showcasing wholesome examples of men in touch with their inner child.

    TheGoodTwin94 Report

    46points
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    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "We arrrr here to support you."

    15
    15points
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    #3

    In 2008, Prisoners Working At A Vermont Prison’s Print Shop Managed To Sneak A Pig On 30 Police Cars

    Vermont State Police emblem and painted cow illustration showcasing wholesome and heartwarming examples of men being in touch with their inner child.

    The official Vermont police crest depicts a spotted cow against a background of snowy mountains, but the inmates’ version featured one of the cow’s spots shaped like a pig.

    AdventureMix Report

    44points
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    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Must confess my first thought was 'That's not a pig!!'

    8
    8points
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    We don’t need scientific studies to tell us that being playful as adults helps reduce stress (though research backs it up). However, it is worth exploring how playfulness benefits the brain, especially later in life. 

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    A 2025 study published in the National Library of Medicine provided insights into it. For one, it revealed that social playfulness facilitates better aging.
    #4

    Growing Old Is Mandatory, Growing Up Is Optional

    Man dressed as Green Power Ranger riding a green Kawasaki motorcycle, showcasing men being in touch with their inner child.

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    #5

    Myself And Two Coworkers Realized We Were Wearing The Same Coat. The Only Option Was To Zip Them Into One Three Person Coat

    Three men wearing construction helmets warmly hugging each other, showing men being in touch with their inner child.

    Geekquinox Report

    43points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And do the zipper calling? "YKK, YKK, YKK!"?

    6
    6points
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    #6

    My Buddy Dressed Up As Eleven In Honor Of Stranger Things Season 2

    Man in a nightshirt and jacket holding waffles and riding a bike, showing wholesome examples of men embracing their inner child.

    Cooter_McDoogletron , imgur.com Report

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    As the paper states, social playfulness, whether through humor, moments of spontaneity, or creativity, not only mitigates cognitive decline but also enhances neural resilience, promoting healthier aging. 

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    “Encouraging older adults to adopt social playfulness in their everyday lives has the potential to enhance both cognitive and psychological well-being, demonstrating the wide-reaching applicability of this approach,” an excerpt of the study reads.
    #7

    A Real Gentleman

    Man in suit holding newborn baby wrapped in colorful blanket, showing wholesome connection and inner child warmth.

    iriskessler , iriskessler Report

    42points
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    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it’s time to retire this one. It’s been posted so many times I’m surprised it hasn’t started losing pixels. That baby can probably drive now.

    3
    3points
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    #8

    Your Dad Is Amazing

    Man taking a selfie with a pigeon outdoors, showcasing wholesome and heartwarming men in touch with their inner child.

    CaffeineHanine Report

    42points
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    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like my Dad trying to take a selfie that one time with some guy from Corrie that he saw on the train.

    0
    0points
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    #9

    My Husband Was So Excited About His Custom Card

    Man wearing watch holding a card with a smiley face and the word money, showing men being in touch with their inner child.

    clovergirlerin Report

    41points
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    The common misconception about being playful is that (1) it is only for children and (2) it is not a productive use of time. However, educational behaviorist Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe disagrees with this

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    “Play affords us moments of relief from the seriousness and responsibilities of daily life. It brings us to the here and now, taking us out of our heads and into our bodies,” she wrote.
    #10

    This Guy Was Just Standing On The Sidewalk Waving His Spear Around At Cars

    Man in a furry costume playing and having fun outdoors, showing wholesome moments of men in touch with their inner child.

    snow06 Report

    41points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I say why not? especially as the people in front of the house aren't paying him any attention

    5
    5points
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    #11

    My Future Mother-In-Law Did Not Understand Why I Brought This Icicle Into The House, Or Why I Was So Happy About Him

    Man smiling indoors holding a large icicle, showcasing wholesome examples of men being in touch with their inner child.

    shawn-fff Report

    40points
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    luvianane avatar
    L.V
    L.V
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Golden retriever boyfriend

    8
    8points
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    #12

    My Dad Got His Head Stuck In The Porch Yesterday Whilst Trying To Feed A Dead Bee To A Spider That Lives In The Bushes

    Man crawling under porch railing playing and showing men being in touch with their inner child outdoors on a fall day

    KaKiyan Report

    39points
    POST
    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try saying THAT with a straight face while explaining to the fire department.

    16
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    Dr. Hanley-Dafoe added that being playful is also a “gateway to empathy, communication, and relationships.” She explained that it can reinforce ties between people and help create a greater sense of community. 

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    “We can give ourselves permission to lighten up, be unproductive without guilt, and rediscover the power of play,” she stated.
    #13

    My Boyfriend Surprised Me With A Fancy Shmancy Dinner

    Dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets with green peas and ketchup on a black plate, showcasing playful inner child creativity.

    He placed this in front of me and said, "Extinction" is served. He said he was inspired by this beautiful plate.

    imgur.com Report

    39points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    David Attenborough narrating!

    15
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    #14

    After A 50+ Email Chain With All The Men At My Company, We Decided It Was Only Fair To Have A Shark Tank In The Bathroom If The Women Got An Orchid

    Clear glass jar filled with colorful toy sharks, illustrating men being in touch with their inner child through playful objects.

    Our office manager listened, and this is what showed up on Monday morning.

    milkandrelish Report

    38points
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    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd rather have the shark tank than the orchid. Silly *and* cool :-)

    7
    7points
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    #15

    Just When I Think My Boyfriend Is A Grown Up

    Man in a cardboard box wearing a colander helmet, playfully embracing his inner child with homemade pretend steering wheel.

    imgur.com Report

    37points
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    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This only counts if he was making brrrrrm noises and shifting gears AND screeching to a halt on the brakes 😐

    13
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    Dr. Hanley-Dafoe clarified that reinforcing play in our adult lives will take work and intention to make it a top priority. In doing so, she urges stepping outside of the comfort zone and letting go of what you “should” or “ought” to be doing. 

    “Once we remove some of these barriers and limitations, then we can truly experience the benefits of play.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Heard A Coworker Say, "This Segway Is Terrible." I Turned Around And Found Him Like This

    Man in casual clothes playfully using a hand truck indoors, showing wholesome and heartwarming connection with his inner child.

    goregyle Report

    37points
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    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had a coworker at UPS get a "package" that was just a sledgehammer with a label stuck on to it. He held it aloft and declared, "I am Thor!" I told him to take some athpirin.

    14
    14points
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    #17

    Emotional Support LEGO Groundhog

    Man sitting at airport with life-size Lego groundhog, showing men being in touch with their inner child.

    JennyENicholson Report

    36points
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    #18

    I Am A Grown Man. If I Want To Make A Bacon And Egg Hot Tub For My Toast People, I Will

    Breakfast plate with scrambled eggs, bacon, and toast shaped like playful bunny figures, showing men in touch with their inner child.

    Hold_the_Beaver Report

    36points
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    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks great, and I want that kind of man in my life.

    7
    7points
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    #19

    I Think This Guy Wins Halloween. Cruising Down The Road At 50 Miles An Hour

    Man dressed as a cartoon character riding a homemade Flintstones-style car, showing men in touch with their inner child.

    rickyh7 Report

    36points
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    ritabenko_1 avatar
    Fellfromthemoon
    Fellfromthemoon
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really like the concept, but the speed makes me uneasy.

    10
    10points
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    #20

    Wacky Waving Un-Inflatable Arm Flailing Tube Man

    Two men playfully interacting with flexible tubes, showing wholesome examples of men being in touch with their inner child.

    tacothecat Report

    36points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guy on the left is about to execute the standard snakearm martial art counter to the cobra attack, a long roundsnake to the belly.

    5
    5points
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    #21

    This Year, I Went To Comic Con As "Drunk Uncle Ben". The Goal: Pass Out In Front Of As Many Spidermen As Possible

    A man lying on the floor with multiple Spider-Man cosplayers in a heartwarming display of inner child moments.

    cono78 Report

    36points
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    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this concept in general - cosplaying to give other cosplayers a way to 'be' their character!

    16
    16points
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    #22

    My Boyfriend Likes To Cover My Face With All Sorts Of Things

    Man having fun with a pickle face overlay while enjoying a meal, showing men in touch with their inner child.

    actually_oh Report

    34points
    POST
    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "My Boyfriend Likes To Cover My Face With All Sorts Of Things".............. Step away from the inappropriate comment Paul.

    11
    11points
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    #23

    I Heard My Boyfriend Giggling To Himself In The Bathroom. He's 26-Years-Old

    Man filled with bubbles in bathtub, smiling and enjoying a playful moment in a heartwarming scene of inner child joy.

    imgur.com Report

    34points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I had this many bubbles I'd be giggling too

    12
    12points
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    #24

    This Is How My Brother Went Dressed To The Barbie Movie

    Man with face paint and ripped jeans enjoying popcorn in a theater, showing wholesome moments of men and their inner child.

    reddit.com Report

    34points
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    juliajuhas avatar
    JuJu
    JuJu
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Goths in ungothly places

    9
    9points
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    #25

    My Coworker Dropped A Part On His Foot And Broke A Toe. I Got Him A Care Package

    Assortment of classic candy bars and a soda bottle on a metal workbench, showcasing men being in touch with their inner child.

    Brandeeno2245 Report

    34points
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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh dear I shouldn't really laugh

    3
    3points
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    #26

    I Let My Inner Child Take Over My LEGO Bricks. This Is The Result

    Tall colorful Lego tower built by a man, showcasing wholesome and heartwarming examples of men being in touch with their inner child.

    I have a sizeable amount of the "bulk" type bricks, and as a kid, I would frequently just start building random stuff that also included towers of various sizes. Since my house has a bit of an open stairwell on the main level, the height from floor to ceiling is basically two floors tall. My inner child wanted to build a tower that was freestanding and almost touched the ceiling, so I did it. It’s nothing too special, but the feeling of accomplishment when I put the spire on the top was awesome.

    Unapologetic_Canuck Report

    33points
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    #27

    Why Not Go All The Way And Call Yourself The Founder

    Tweet thread showing humorous LinkedIn CEO claim, reflecting wholesome and heartwarming examples of men being in touch with their inner child.

    anothercohen , anothercohen Report

    32points
    POST
    matojakubik avatar
    Cuppa tea?
    Cuppa tea?
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm literally going to do it.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #28

    I'm A Grown Man, Just Moved To My Own Place. I Do What I Want

    Clear glass mug filled with hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and marshmallows, evoking men in touch with their inner child.

    brasher Report

    32points
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    #29

    Decided To Horrify My Mother For Christmas

    Footprint keepsake ornament labeled Babys 30th X-Mas, showing men being in touch with their inner child holiday memory.

    jgranger945 Report

    31points
    POST
    christacope avatar
    Christa Cope
    Christa Cope
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a mother and grandmother, I would LOVE this!!

    2
    2points
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    #30

    You Are All Invited To The Wedding

    Screenshot of a tweet describing a man pouting on a bench, showcasing men being in touch with their inner child.

    alymcclung Report

    28points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is ready for retirement as well.

    2
    2points
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    #31

    When I Told My Landlord My Shower Head Was Leaking, He Said He Was Going To Hook Me Up. This Is What I Came Home To

    R2-D2 toy attached to a showerhead, showing a playful and wholesome example of men embracing their inner child.

    astrowalker Report

    28points
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    #32

    We Asked The 3 Of Them To Take A Pic Of Their Awesome Costumes And This Guy Jumped In

    Four men dressed as Spider-Man characters posing together, showcasing wholesome moments of men in touch with their inner child.

    bebe627 Report

    27points
    POST
    alex_g_elliott87 avatar
    StPaul9
    StPaul9
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look out for Bone-Saw (I guess)

    2
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    #33

    I Woke Up Today With A Missed Call From My Mom And About 15 Tags To Beat The Cheerio Stack Record. 10 Hours Later, It Has Been Broken

    Man being in touch with his inner child, balancing a long chain of cereal on a baby's head in a cozy home setting

    imgur.com Report

    26points
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    #34

    My Roommate Started Vtubing As A Puppet, And I Walked By To See This

    Man in a green suit playfully interacting with a pink puppet, showcasing men being in touch with their inner child.

    Mr_Impossibro Report

    26points
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    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah this is awesome, he's totally found his niche.

    7
    7points
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    #35

    A Co-Worker Brought In A Giant Godzilla Toy From The Latest Movie. I Decided To Give It An Upgrade

    Large Godzilla toy holding a red foam stick in its mouth, showcasing men being in touch with their inner child in an office.

    DareDragoon Report

    26points
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    #36

    Who Is This Guy?

    Text post about attending job interviews for fun, showing men being in touch with their inner child through playful actions.

    mba_ish , R_o_g_z Report

    25points
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    #37

    My Wife Told Me To Put Nice Pillow Cases On The Bed. A Man Chooses

    Star Wars themed bedding on a bed with a wooden headboard, showing men in touch with their inner child through decor.

    xandora Report

    25points
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those are very nice pillow cases!

    6
    6points
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    #38

    My Coworker Decided He Wanted A Standing Desk

    Man partially emerging from floor panels smiling, in an office setting, showing playful side and inner child connection.

    tsaven Report

    25points
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    #39

    Picked My Kid Up From The Bus Stop Today

    Man in a playful turquoise octopus costume outdoors, showcasing wholesome and heartwarming men in touch with their inner child.

    AnikoKamui Report

    24points
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    #40

    I Found Him

    Man dressed as Waldo walking with a cane while another man dressed as a bee plays and people watch, showing men in touch with their inner child.

    Washpedantic Report

    24points
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    #41

    I Found Out Today That My Grandpa Ordered A Better Gaming Rig Than Myself And Any Of My Friends

    Elderly man enjoying a racing simulator setup, showing wholesome moments of men being in touch with their inner child.

    bunzthomas Report

    24points
    POST
    ritabenko_1 avatar
    Fellfromthemoon
    Fellfromthemoon
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You see, if you work hard for fourty years and save your money in a good retirement account, you'll also afford the best gaming rig in your seventies.

    17
    17points
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    #42

    From My Brother. He's A Funeral Director

    Feet wearing colorful Captain America socks on green carpet, showing a wholesome example of men in touch with their inner child.

    TLCplMax Report

    24points
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    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was walking through the offices and looked in a small meeting room. There was a man clearly in trouble on the floor, my first aid training will have it's first test! HR hadn't mentioned he was using it to do his daily prayers to Mecca!

    7
    7points
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    #43

    I'm A Grown Man, And I'll Eat Chocolate Lucky Charms (Now With Magical Unicorn Marshmallows) With Chocolate Milk From A Flower Bowl If I Want

    Bowl of chocolate Lucky Charms cereal with magical unicorn marshmallows and chocolate milk, capturing men in touch with their inner child.

    FatalErrorOccurred Report

    22points
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    annmorgan_1 avatar
    Ann Morgan
    Ann Morgan
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please ship a box to Denmark 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

    6
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    #44

    Don't Listen To Them. They Want You To Bring Something They Can Steal

    Note taped on office wall about Kid Cuisine and an adult man’s nostalgic kids’ meal with nuggets and juice on a table.

    rats7 Report

    22points
    POST
    gotham-city avatar
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's the difference? It's food, isn't it?

    14
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    #45

    So My Boyfriend Is Getting Bees In The Spring. It's February. I Think He's A Little Excited

    Man in bee suit working at computer with dual monitors and coffee, showing wholesome examples of men in touch with their inner child.

    imgur.com Report

    22points
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    #46

    Never Too Old To Be Spiderman

    Man celebrating birthday with Spider-Man decorations, showing wholesome examples of men being in touch with their inner child.

    HumansNoContext Report

    22points
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    #47

    My Boyfriend Is A Seller On Amazon. This Is What I Came Home To

    Three men in playful shark costumes having fun ironing and interacting indoors, showing men in touch with their inner child.

    imgur.com Report

    21points
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    #48

    My Roommates And I Play A Game Where We Hide A John Cena Action Figure Around The House. He Went Missing For A Week Until Today

    Action figure partially buried in soil inside a green container, showcasing men being in touch with their inner child playfully.

    SmoothWay Report

    21points
    POST
    #49

    My Brother Really Wanted To Swim With His Turtle

    Man in colorful shorts wearing snorkel gear lying inside a large fish tank, showing men being in touch with their inner child.

    LutzTrain Report

    20points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hahaha! Hope it ain't a snapper!

    4
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    #50

    Grown Man Got His Finger Stuck In The Wall At Chipotle

    Two men enjoying playful interaction in a casual setting, showcasing men being in touch with their inner child.

    jesterp13 Report

    20points
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    #51

    My Brother-In-Law Meal Prepping Before He Cuts Hay

    Man in a cap and hoodie enjoying colorful candy, showcasing wholesome men being in touch with their inner child at home.

    Joezze Report

    19points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Atleast not Haribo sugar free gummibears!

    13
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    #52

    I Love This

    Tweets from Lucius Merryweather sharing a heartwarming story of a dad helping with a beyblade, showing men in touch with their inner child.

    Merrydawg , Merrydawg Report

    18points
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    #53

    Tonight I Let My Inner Child Loose, And It Felt Good

    Men exploring Star Wars toys in a store aisle, showcasing wholesome and heartwarming moments of men embracing their inner child.

    imgur.com Report

    18points
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    #54

    My Husband/Manchild Preparing For The Apocalypse

    Workshop wall with colorful toy dart guns organized, showcasing wholesome examples of men being in touch with their inner child.

    mollyjo22 Report

    18points
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    mokumokupens avatar
    Kya Ajiira
    Kya Ajiira
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well better toys than real ones!

    1
    1point
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    #55

    My Father-In-Law Is A Contractor. This Is Him Installing A Mirror

    Man using a caulking gun to write playful words on a wall, showing men being in touch with their inner child.

    imgur.com Report

    17points
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    #56

    Sister Texted Me Saying She Lost Her Husband At Babies R Us. 20 Minutes Later, She Found Him

    Man lying in a Little Tikes toy boat bed, showing a wholesome example of men embracing their inner child.

    ashley_spashley Report

    17points
    POST
    armond_franklin1973 avatar
    Ozymandias73
    Ozymandias73
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's catching some Arrrrrr's instead of Zzzz's

    6
    6points
    reply
    #57

    As A Grown Man, I Thought This Was A Better Use For My Ice Maker. Frozen Candy Dispenser

    White ice cream maker filled with Reese's peanut butter candies, showing a wholesome example of men being in touch with their inner child.

    dericpeace Report

    17points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that actually works that would be absolutely awesome! I'd be totally down with that.

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    #58

    I Don't Think My Son Realizes How Much Call Of Duty I've Played

    Boy playing with water gun on driveway, showcasing wholesome moments of men being in touch with their inner child.

    KramDa Report

    17points
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    monsieurmabel avatar
    monsieur mabel
    monsieur mabel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    .......looks like he's about to, lol !!..........

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    #59

    We Get It, Bro, You Drive A Jeep

    White Jeep Wrangler climbing over a snow mound in a parking lot, showcasing adventurous men being in touch with their inner child.

    turk_a_lurk Report

    16points
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    icpshootyz avatar
    George Costanza
    George Costanza
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably the only offroading that Jeep has ever done.

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    #60

    This Is 100% Like When Mr Bean Sneezed On Whistler's Mother

    Wall mark resembles a large haunted old man head, showcasing a humorous example of men being in touch with their inner child.

    fairycakes Report

    16points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did he use the sole of a dress shoe to clean the wall?

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    #61

    As A Prank, My Brother Wrapped 8 Pairs Of My Shoes Up In Tinfoil And Duct Tape. I'm 23, And He's 31. We May Never Grow Up (Hat For Size Reference)

    Large homemade ball wrapped in foil and tape on wooden floor next to a floral patterned cap, showing men in touch with their inner child.

    danielwson Report

    15points
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    mokumokupens avatar
    Kya Ajiira
    Kya Ajiira
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't give my little brother any ideas...

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    #62

    Pettiness Level 100,000,00. My Husband Was Angry This Morning So He Decided He Was Only Making His Half Of The Bed

    Cozy bedroom with an unmade bed, bedside lamp, and wall art, reflecting men being in touch with their inner child.

    bearfoxmousemushroom Report

    15points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dinner for one tonight, madam? 😂

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    #63

    Some Men Never Grow Up, Even On Their Wedding Day

    Group of men dressed in suits standing on grass with arms crossed near a fountain, showing playful and wholesome energy.

    nuckinfutz53 Report

    13points
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