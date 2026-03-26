Here are some photos that prove being silly and childish isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Enjoy scrolling through!

It’s a proverb that many men seem to have adopted into their personal lives. And when they unleash their inner boy, you can bet that hilarity will soon ensue.

“Growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional.” This piece of wisdom is often attributed to renowned figures such as Walt Disney and author Caroll Bryant. Nonetheless, the quote succinctly delivers one powerful message: embrace maturity without losing joy along the way.

#1 I Was Tasked With Clearing Out The Crawlspace, But Then I Found My Old Slot Car Track And Progress Haulted. A+ Would Clean Again

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#2 Had My Leg Amputated And My Brother Shows Up To The Hospital Dressed As A Pirate

#3 In 2008, Prisoners Working At A Vermont Prison’s Print Shop Managed To Sneak A Pig On 30 Police Cars The official Vermont police crest depicts a spotted cow against a background of snowy mountains, but the inmates’ version featured one of the cow’s spots shaped like a pig.



We don’t need scientific studies to tell us that being playful as adults helps reduce stress (though research backs it up). However, it is worth exploring how playfulness benefits the brain, especially later in life. ADVERTISEMENT A 2025 study published in the National Library of Medicine provided insights into it. For one, it revealed that social playfulness facilitates better aging.

#4 Growing Old Is Mandatory, Growing Up Is Optional

#5 Myself And Two Coworkers Realized We Were Wearing The Same Coat. The Only Option Was To Zip Them Into One Three Person Coat

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#6 My Buddy Dressed Up As Eleven In Honor Of Stranger Things Season 2

As the paper states, social playfulness, whether through humor, moments of spontaneity, or creativity, not only mitigates cognitive decline but also enhances neural resilience, promoting healthier aging. ADVERTISEMENT “Encouraging older adults to adopt social playfulness in their everyday lives has the potential to enhance both cognitive and psychological well-being, demonstrating the wide-reaching applicability of this approach,” an excerpt of the study reads.

#7 A Real Gentleman

#8 Your Dad Is Amazing

#9 My Husband Was So Excited About His Custom Card

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The common misconception about being playful is that (1) it is only for children and (2) it is not a productive use of time. However, educational behaviorist Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe disagrees with this. ADVERTISEMENT “Play affords us moments of relief from the seriousness and responsibilities of daily life. It brings us to the here and now, taking us out of our heads and into our bodies,” she wrote.

#10 This Guy Was Just Standing On The Sidewalk Waving His Spear Around At Cars

#11 My Future Mother-In-Law Did Not Understand Why I Brought This Icicle Into The House, Or Why I Was So Happy About Him

#12 My Dad Got His Head Stuck In The Porch Yesterday Whilst Trying To Feed A Dead Bee To A Spider That Lives In The Bushes

Dr. Hanley-Dafoe added that being playful is also a “gateway to empathy, communication, and relationships.” She explained that it can reinforce ties between people and help create a greater sense of community. ADVERTISEMENT “We can give ourselves permission to lighten up, be unproductive without guilt, and rediscover the power of play,” she stated.

#13 My Boyfriend Surprised Me With A Fancy Shmancy Dinner He placed this in front of me and said, "Extinction" is served. He said he was inspired by this beautiful plate.



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#14 After A 50+ Email Chain With All The Men At My Company, We Decided It Was Only Fair To Have A Shark Tank In The Bathroom If The Women Got An Orchid Our office manager listened, and this is what showed up on Monday morning.



#15 Just When I Think My Boyfriend Is A Grown Up

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Dr. Hanley-Dafoe clarified that reinforcing play in our adult lives will take work and intention to make it a top priority. In doing so, she urges stepping outside of the comfort zone and letting go of what you “should” or “ought” to be doing. “Once we remove some of these barriers and limitations, then we can truly experience the benefits of play.”

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#16 I Heard A Coworker Say, "This Segway Is Terrible." I Turned Around And Found Him Like This

#17 Emotional Support LEGO Groundhog

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#18 I Am A Grown Man. If I Want To Make A Bacon And Egg Hot Tub For My Toast People, I Will

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#19 I Think This Guy Wins Halloween. Cruising Down The Road At 50 Miles An Hour

#20 Wacky Waving Un-Inflatable Arm Flailing Tube Man

#21 This Year, I Went To Comic Con As "Drunk Uncle Ben". The Goal: Pass Out In Front Of As Many Spidermen As Possible

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#22 My Boyfriend Likes To Cover My Face With All Sorts Of Things

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#23 I Heard My Boyfriend Giggling To Himself In The Bathroom. He's 26-Years-Old

#24 This Is How My Brother Went Dressed To The Barbie Movie

#25 My Coworker Dropped A Part On His Foot And Broke A Toe. I Got Him A Care Package

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#26 I Let My Inner Child Take Over My LEGO Bricks. This Is The Result I have a sizeable amount of the "bulk" type bricks, and as a kid, I would frequently just start building random stuff that also included towers of various sizes. Since my house has a bit of an open stairwell on the main level, the height from floor to ceiling is basically two floors tall. My inner child wanted to build a tower that was freestanding and almost touched the ceiling, so I did it. It’s nothing too special, but the feeling of accomplishment when I put the spire on the top was awesome.



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#27 Why Not Go All The Way And Call Yourself The Founder

#28 I'm A Grown Man, Just Moved To My Own Place. I Do What I Want

#29 Decided To Horrify My Mother For Christmas

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#30 You Are All Invited To The Wedding

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#31 When I Told My Landlord My Shower Head Was Leaking, He Said He Was Going To Hook Me Up. This Is What I Came Home To

#32 We Asked The 3 Of Them To Take A Pic Of Their Awesome Costumes And This Guy Jumped In

#33 I Woke Up Today With A Missed Call From My Mom And About 15 Tags To Beat The Cheerio Stack Record. 10 Hours Later, It Has Been Broken

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#34 My Roommate Started Vtubing As A Puppet, And I Walked By To See This

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#35 A Co-Worker Brought In A Giant Godzilla Toy From The Latest Movie. I Decided To Give It An Upgrade

#36 Who Is This Guy?

#37 My Wife Told Me To Put Nice Pillow Cases On The Bed. A Man Chooses

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#38 My Coworker Decided He Wanted A Standing Desk

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#39 Picked My Kid Up From The Bus Stop Today

#40 I Found Him

#41 I Found Out Today That My Grandpa Ordered A Better Gaming Rig Than Myself And Any Of My Friends

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#42 From My Brother. He's A Funeral Director

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#43 I'm A Grown Man, And I'll Eat Chocolate Lucky Charms (Now With Magical Unicorn Marshmallows) With Chocolate Milk From A Flower Bowl If I Want

#44 Don't Listen To Them. They Want You To Bring Something They Can Steal

#45 So My Boyfriend Is Getting Bees In The Spring. It's February. I Think He's A Little Excited

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#46 Never Too Old To Be Spiderman

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#47 My Boyfriend Is A Seller On Amazon. This Is What I Came Home To

#48 My Roommates And I Play A Game Where We Hide A John Cena Action Figure Around The House. He Went Missing For A Week Until Today

#49 My Brother Really Wanted To Swim With His Turtle

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#50 Grown Man Got His Finger Stuck In The Wall At Chipotle

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#51 My Brother-In-Law Meal Prepping Before He Cuts Hay

#52 I Love This

#53 Tonight I Let My Inner Child Loose, And It Felt Good

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#54 My Husband/Manchild Preparing For The Apocalypse

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#55 My Father-In-Law Is A Contractor. This Is Him Installing A Mirror

#56 Sister Texted Me Saying She Lost Her Husband At Babies R Us. 20 Minutes Later, She Found Him

#57 As A Grown Man, I Thought This Was A Better Use For My Ice Maker. Frozen Candy Dispenser

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#58 I Don't Think My Son Realizes How Much Call Of Duty I've Played

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#59 We Get It, Bro, You Drive A Jeep

#60 This Is 100% Like When Mr Bean Sneezed On Whistler's Mother

#61 As A Prank, My Brother Wrapped 8 Pairs Of My Shoes Up In Tinfoil And Duct Tape. I'm 23, And He's 31. We May Never Grow Up (Hat For Size Reference)

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#62 Pettiness Level 100,000,00. My Husband Was Angry This Morning So He Decided He Was Only Making His Half Of The Bed

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