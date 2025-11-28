89 Tweets That Perfectly Summed Up What It’s Like Having A Job
The modern workplace is a peculiar thing. If you went on LinkedIn, you would see "adaptable" "tech-driven" "ninjas" "thinking outside the box" about how to "move the needle" after a "strategic hibernation period." But if you opened the doors to a random small business, you would probably notice a lot less "synergy" and a lot more groaning. To get an accurate picture of it, we checked X (formerly Twitter) looking for posts people shared about their job. Here's what we found!
That's nothing. I once did a whole shift before realising I hadn't been rostered that day just thought I was.
when I started working in 1991 the HR department was 1 person for a company of 400 people. Now it has 19 staff for 450 people
I drove an hour to take a test for a job. 2 pages in I realized I was not even remotely qualified :(