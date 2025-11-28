ADVERTISEMENT

The modern workplace is a peculiar thing. If you went on LinkedIn, you would see "adaptable" "tech-driven" "ninjas" "thinking outside the box" about how to "move the needle" after a "strategic hibernation period." But if you opened the doors to a random small business, you would probably notice a lot less "synergy" and a lot more groaning. To get an accurate picture of it, we checked X (formerly Twitter) looking for posts people shared about their job. Here's what we found!

#1

Tweet about job interview hunger and success, highlighting relatable moments in having a job through humorous tweets.

fwlaroiski Report

17points
POST
donadams_1 avatar
Don Adams
Don Adams
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Were I interviewing you, I would had to have found a place for someone that quick on their toes. Well done!

1
1point
reply
    #2

    Tweet humor about coworker conversations illustrating the relatable experience of having a job and workplace dynamics.

    muddaub Report

    16points
    POST
    #3

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously describing the challenges of having a job and work-related references.

    omgsidewalks Report

    16points
    POST
    #4

    Tweet humorously highlighting salary negotiation experience related to having a job, showcasing work life and job humor.

    ThaDervster Report

    16points
    POST
    #5

    Tweet about work humor and unread emails, capturing relatable feelings of having a job and office life challenges.

    asharoraa Report

    15points
    POST
    #6

    Tweet about a salary review phishing email prank that humorously captures the realities of having a job.

    Lerin_OG Report

    15points
    POST
    #7

    Meme showing Squidward heading to work in a small vehicle, humorously capturing the feeling of having a job.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    15points
    POST
    #8

    A tweet showing a person struggling emotionally at work, capturing the reality of having a job.

    hashjenni Report

    15points
    POST
    #9

    Tweet about coworker crying over a breakup and manager advising to stay off phones, highlighting job experiences.

    Letii_Sunshine Report

    15points
    POST
    #10

    Sad cartoon frog holding laundry in front of a washing machine, illustrating relatable job life moments.

    jynxbby Report

    15points
    POST
    #11

    Tweet about work shift featuring a cartoon crab character inside a workplace, capturing job experience humor.

    userrrr5Kizzy Report

    14points
    POST
    elizabethbeilharz avatar
    ynyrhydref56
    ynyrhydref56
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's nothing. I once did a whole shift before realising I hadn't been rostered that day just thought I was.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #12

    Tweet by user Omotolani humorously describing a job interview as a conversation between two liars, illustrating work life.

    FabsTola Report

    14points
    POST
    #13

    Tweet about feeling sleepy at work and the desire to leave, reflecting common job experiences and workday fatigue.

    jynxbby Report

    14points
    POST
    #14

    Tweet about the relatable realities of having a job, highlighting small habits that show work-life balance.

    Melo_Malebo Report

    14points
    POST
    #15

    Tweet from Crying Orc humorously describing a stressful job with bad pay, capturing relatable job frustrations.

    orc1917 Report

    14points
    POST
    #16

    Tweet from user Khera humorously describing a gap on their resume related to challenging work experiences about having a job.

    Kheramahira21 Report

    13points
    POST
    #17

    Tweet about feeling mentally unemployed despite being physically at work, capturing the job experience humor.

    systole_ Report

    13points
    POST
    #18

    Tweet showing a humorous resignation email, capturing the frustration of having a job, part of 89 tweets about jobs.

    crxspatron Report

    13points
    POST
    #19

    Tweet about unsupervised computer time at work, highlighting a humorous take on having a job experience.

    rllydu Report

    13points
    POST
    #20

    Man giving a side-eye glance in an office setting, illustrating relatable feelings of having a job.

    lempapison Report

    13points
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't see anything if you didn't

    1
    1point
    reply
    #21

    Cartoon character with bloodshot eyes struggling to stay awake at work, illustrating having a job challenge.

    yslkiii Report

    13points
    POST
    #22

    Man squinting with a skeptical expression, illustrating the humor of having a job through a viral work-related tweet.

    Sbusi_TM Report

    13points
    POST
    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    when I started working in 1991 the HR department was 1 person for a company of 400 people. Now it has 19 staff for 450 people

    1
    1point
    reply
    #23

    Tweet showing a humorous text about HR job reminders paired with a dog wearing a colorful propeller hat and minion shirt.

    minasmellsgood Report

    12points
    POST
    #24

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously describing payday, relating to tweets about having a job experience.

    HonestLeYo Report

    12points
    POST
    #25

    Man sitting outdoors looking exhausted, capturing the feeling of having a job and work fatigue in a relatable tweet.

    litteralyme0 Report

    12points
    POST
    #26

    Screenshot of a tweet featuring a smiling woman, humorously capturing the experience of having a job and work requests.

    randomrecruiter Report

    12points
    POST
    #27

    Tweet conversation about best friends and work, highlighting relatable job humor in 89 tweets that summed up having a job.

    kiaraimanii_esq Report

    12points
    POST
    #28

    Woman with long dark hair at the beach at sunset, capturing the mood of quitting a job early on a Monday.

    asimbawe Report

    12points
    POST
    #29

    Work life humor shown with a banana peel on office floor and a bucket balanced on a door in a job setting.

    operagxofficial Report

    11points
    POST
    #30

    Tweet highlighting a humorous work experience reflecting what it’s like having a job shared by Tanaka Mutsvangwa.

    Mutsvangwa4 Report

    11points
    POST
    #31

    Tweet about getting fired, mentioning long bathroom breaks and HR monitoring browser history, related to having a job.

    giantlizardpet Report

    11points
    POST
    #32

    Man crying while holding phone, illustrating relatable feelings about jobs in a popular viral tweet about having a job.

    jiggyjayy2 Report

    11points
    POST
    #33

    Man in a suit working at a vintage computer in an office cubicle, illustrating tweets about having a job.

    daveweigel Report

    11points
    POST
    #34

    A monkey wearing glasses sitting at a desk, looking at a computer, depicting humor about having a job.

    dadjokesKE Report

    11points
    POST
    #35

    Text message conversation about job shift changes and server promotion, illustrating relatable work experiences in tweets.

    ReallyHotBitch Report

    11points
    POST
    #36

    Tweet humorously reflecting on the reality of having a job, sharing a relatable work-life moment after work hours.

    quiiickly Report

    11points
    POST
    #37

    Tweet about muting an HR speaker in a large company meeting, highlighting relatable job humor and work meeting experiences.

    dr_moonie Report

    11points
    POST
    #38

    Man looking tired and reflective through car window, capturing the feeling of having a job after a long weekend.

    SopranosWorld Report

    11points
    POST
    #39

    Tweet about quitting jobs and traveling, capturing the everyday humor of what it’s like having a job.

    wadelentz Report

    11points
    POST
    #40

    Tweet humorously describing work burnout and quitting a job, illustrating what it’s like having a job and workplace stress.

    bluewmist Report

    11points
    POST
    #41

    Patrick Star with a towel on his head sitting on a bed, reflecting the feeling of having a job and deciding to go to work.

    hashjenni Report

    11points
    POST
    #42

    Tweet about friends applying to jobs together, highlighting the relatable experience of having a job and job hunting humor.

    _YOUNGBABY_ Report

    11points
    POST
    #43

    Tweet showing a humorous take on appearing busy at work, reflecting common experiences of having a job.

    Moyorxo Report

    11points
    POST
    #44

    Tweet text humorously reflecting the realities of having a job and employment experience.

    femiiiszn Report

    11points
    POST
    #45

    Tweet about job frustrations on a Friday afternoon, highlighting relatable work experiences from job tweets.

    WorkRetireDie Report

    11points
    POST
    #46

    Tweet about a job interview where the candidate ate a large 8-slice pizza during the interview, capturing relatable work humor.

    KLobstar Report

    11points
    POST
    #47

    Tweet highlighting the struggles of business casual dress codes in hot weather, reflecting real-life work challenges.

    blackcindyy Report

    11points
    POST
    #48

    Tweet about the reality of having a job, mentioning going to work on your birthday and denied requests.

    QueenTaige Report

    11points
    POST
    #49

    Tweet about the realities of having a job, expressing frustration with workplace dynamics and snitching culture.

    simphiweyinkoc_ Report

    11points
    POST
    #50

    Tweet about the changing career interests and challenges of having a job during the ages 25 to 35.

    khanofkhans11_ Report

    11points
    POST
    #51

    Two images showing emotions of getting a job, capturing relatable tweets about having a job experience.

    solelynostalgia Report

    11points
    POST
    #52

    Cartoon character Goofy turning off a light switch with a tired expression, capturing job-related exhaustion and work life.

    invis4yo Report

    11points
    POST
    #53

    Tweet humor about work life showing a dog dressed up for Halloween, highlighting relatable job experiences.

    paulswhtn Report

    11points
    POST
    #54

    A man rolling his eyes in frustration, illustrating common moments of having a job in a humorous tweet.

    HUMUORn Report

    11points
    POST
    #55

    Young man in a shirt and tie looking tired and reflective while sitting at a desk, illustrating job frustration and work life.

    trashh_dev Report

    11points
    POST
    #56

    Man in pinstripe suit making a frustrated expression representing emotions at work in a tweet about having a job.

    NC_Renic Report

    11points
    POST
    #57

    Tweet about the daily routine of work, capturing what it’s like having a job with humor and relatability.

    _de_6ixstar Report

    11points
    POST
    #58

    Tweet about the challenges of having a job showing two women at a work counter, one looking confused and the other smiling.

    cee_suella Report

    11points
    POST
    #59

    Angry penguin crafting a card with a heart, illustrating humor about passive aggressive work emails and job frustrations.

    hermit_hwarang Report

    11points
    POST
    #60

    Tweet showing a humorous moment about work, featuring a cartoon character in a pink dress seated on a racing kart.

    bklynb4by Report

    11points
    POST
    #61

    Woman with short hair and hoop earrings reacting to a tweet about work email not refreshing at a job.

    obeyyurTHURST Report

    11points
    POST
    #62

    Man in business attire checking phone outdoors, illustrating relatable moments of having a job from popular tweets.

    StoolieMemes Report

    11points
    POST
    #63

    Frustrated man in kitchen expressing stress about job duties, illustrating moments from 89 tweets about having a job.

    netcapgirl Report

    11points
    POST
    #64

    Tweet about a job annual review featuring Patrick Star, highlighting relatable job experiences from tweets.

    knobbyttv Report

    11points
    POST
    #65

    Person stressed and overwhelmed at their job, illustrating common feelings of having a job through relatable tweets.

    eliesaaabs Report

    11points
    POST
    #66

    Dog wearing headphones playing music on DJ equipment, humorously depicting having a job and workplace distractions.

    systole_ Report

    11points
    POST
    #67

    Tweet about random questions asked at job, highlighting relatable moments of having a job shared on social media.

    bambinasalina Report

    11points
    POST
    #68

    Tweet about rushing home quickly after work, capturing a relatable moment on the experience of having a job.

    ohremzel Report

    10points
    POST
    #69

    Two men in a tense workplace moment illustrating humor about job surveys and boss reactions, capturing job-related stress.

    TwaamboHamoomba Report

    10points
    POST
    #70

    Tweet illustrating an unexpected reaction to being paid for a job, capturing the humor of having a job experience.

    tufdave Report

    10points
    POST
    #71

    Tweet showing a humorous work experience, illustrating relatable moments about having a job and job applications.

    artificia1girl Report

    10points
    POST
    #72

    Tweet text about job rejection and reapplying, illustrating relatable moments of having a job and job search experiences.

    SantanaelChan Report

    10points
    POST
    #73

    Tweet humorously describing work experience as taking it easy at home since 2019, reflecting job life realities.

    nocontextmemes Report

    10points
    POST
    #74

    Tweet humor about how it feels going back to work, illustrating relatable moments of having a job with a SpongeBob scene.

    graciell__ Report

    10points
    POST
    #75

    Close-up of a man with glasses illustrating humor in tweets about what it’s like having a job and workplace acronyms.

    techbromemes Report

    10points
    POST
    #76

    Young woman focused and thoughtful playing chess, illustrating the vibe of having a job and workplace challenges.

    eliesaaabs Report

    10points
    POST
    #77

    Alt text: Humorous tweet highlighting awkward workplace moments and frustrations of having a job with unexpected office dynamics.

    ___Colb___ Report

    10points
    POST
    #78

    Two cakes cut into uneven pieces on a table, illustrating moments from tweets about having a job.

    97Vercetti Report

    10points
    POST
    #79

    Tweet about setting up a remote office and awkward moments that capture what it’s like having a job.

    iamjadebrieanne Report

    9points
    POST
    #80

    Tweet about a funny work moment involving wearing a durag, illustrating what it’s like having a job through relatable tweets.

    fwlaroiski Report

    9points
    POST
    #81

    Tweet highlighting a frustrating job interview experience, reflecting common struggles of having a job and job interviews.

    _makho_ZA Report

    9points
    POST
    #82

    Two men in office attire shaking hands, humorously illustrating the challenges of having a job and workplace professionalism.

    ViralNPC Report

    9points
    POST
    #83

    Tweet about quitting a job application halfway due to excessive questions, illustrating humor in having a job experience.

    PublicEnemyyNo1 Report

    9points
    POST
    williamkeaton avatar
    Miracle Max
    Miracle Max
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I drove an hour to take a test for a job. 2 pages in I realized I was not even remotely qualified :(

    1
    1point
    reply
    #84

    A humorous tweet from a user about coworker relationships, reflecting the experience of having a job.

    Throne0fBlood Report

    9points
    POST
    #85

    Cartoon character meditating inside a bubble, illustrating the challenges of having a job in a humorous tweet.

    cdoll Report

    9points
    POST
    #86

    Tweet showing a man with fried chicken in his pants pocket and spaghetti in a wallet, humorously depicting having a job.

    DavidPattt Report

    8points
    POST
    #87

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about work life showing a phone with a text notification about dad leaving for work.

    jennifersnudes Report

    8points
    POST
    #88

    Tired face close-up expressing relief at making it to Friday, capturing the feeling of having a job in a relatable tweet.

    jynxbby Report

    8points
    POST
    #89

    Tweet about the challenges of dealing with mean customers at a job, highlighting relatable work experiences.

    dogmatic_shorty Report

    8points
    POST
