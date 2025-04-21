ADVERTISEMENT

Many clothes that are being sold nowadays have various words, phrases or other linguistic things as part of their design. And while most of the time they're correct, from time to time, people manage to come across clothes with broken language.

Other find them not so rarely—in fact, often enough to make a whole video series on social media, just like travel content creator Aki did. Occasionally, she posts videos about shirts with broken English she finds being sold in Japan. Since these videos are entertaining so many people, we decided to put together a collection of the best ones she found, so Bored Panda readers can have a taste of these amusing discoveries too.

More info: Instagram | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Poorly translated shirt in Japan with text "Houston VS All Yall" and hashtag "#FISH" in bold colors.

akidearest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    White T-shirt with red text, "What do you work for? WHAT?" featuring humorous translation.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Poorly translated bag text in Japan: "fun going out with you, get used to happiness, to have this bag."

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    One of the ways our world is so interesting is the different languages we have. Basically, the diversity of our languages just reflects the richness of human experience. Each language carries its culture’s history, values, and customs. 

    At the same time, this diversity makes it harder (or sometimes even impossible) for certain groups to communicate with each other. It’s something known as a language barrier—misunderstandings in interpersonal relationships that are caused by differences in the languages (and their levels) the involved parties speak.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Shirt with "Choosy People Choose Jesus" text in a clothing store, featuring colorful design elements.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funny. I would think choosy people choose not to be a cult member.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Gray knitted beanie with the word "Dawg" in bold letters, showcasing unique style choices in Japan.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    White shirt with "No Rulus" text, displayed by a person wearing a wristwatch, highlighting a poorly translated shirt.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While sometimes miscommunication caused by a language barrier can be devastating, leading to conflicts and such, other times it is a pretty funny thing. Today’s list is full of examples of the latter. 

    To be more specific, it’s full of shirts with phrases that have been badly translated from Japanese to English. All of them were spotted in the wilds of retail by content creator Aki, who travels around Japan and makes videos about it. 

    Some time ago, she started her video series “This is Japan’s most English,” where she shared the shirts featured on today’s list. Let’s just say these translations are so poor, they're actually entertaining. 
    #7

    Gray shirt in Japan with bold text: "LET'S INDULGE & SPEND THAT BAG ON SOMETHING FABULOUS."

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Shirt with "1995" and text "The emotional and passionate passion," showcasing a humorous translation found in Japan.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Poorly translated white shirt with "MEAN JO GENE 75" in red text.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But why do Japanese people struggle with English? Well, there are quite a few reasons for that, and, as usually happens in cases like this, it all depends on an individual person. 

    For instance, Japanese people study English in school, but some argue that the way these lessons are organized isn’t enough to grasp the language properly.

    What we mean when we say that is, in some folks’ opinions, these lessons don’t provide adequate reinforcement of learned things (students don’t get enough opportunities to use what they learn in practice), so dry theoretical knowledge leads to poor language skills. 
    #10

    Poorly translated shirt from Japan with "IHARVESTBRO 7" text, displayed with denim shorts.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Poorly translated shirt found in Japan displaying the text "I Wanna Someth eat ing Nice" in playful font.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Shirt with text "HANDME STELLA THEPLACE GETJOY" in bold letters, part of poorly translated shirts in Japan collection.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Some also argue that the way classrooms are controlled leads to students behaving nicely, but not actually learning. After all, most students like to avoid anything that looks like work and instead want to do their own thing. So, they pretend to be nice and quiet, as is required of them, but they don’t listen properly, which leads them to have rather shallow knowledge. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are also cultural reasons behind poor English skills. Essentially, people can live without, or in other words, get away with not speaking English. Since they live in a country where they can communicate in their own language—Japanese—English just seems redundant. So, more focus goes to other things they can learn, whether that’s arts, sports or whatever else. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Red shirt with a poorly translated message about fear, ignorance, and happiness.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Cute dog in a hat on a poorly translated shirt with text "BELING BY YOUR SIDE" found in Japan.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Purple shirt with "Look on the bright side, Holiday Breather" text, showcasing a unique translation in Japan.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You give CPR to people who pass out while on a Cruise Ship? That's oddly specific.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, this can’t be applied to every single Japanese person—that would be gross generalization. After all, according to data from 2025, around 20-30% of Japanese people speak English at a conversational level or above, so it’s not like no one does. It's just that their percentage is lower than that of other countries. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Either way, this doesn’t change the fact that sometimes a language barrier leads to very funny situations, just like the shirts presented on today’s list. So, let’s enjoy these pictures—and let’s not forget to give an occasional upvote!
    #16

    T-shirt with the phrase "PROVE" and a butterfly; a poorly translated quote below.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Gray shirt with rose design and poorly translated text, photographed in a Japanese store.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Poorly translated shirt in Japan reads "Beal tiful Gift From My Fritnd" on a white fabric.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Black shirt with white text reading an awkward translation about friends clinking glasses and dancing, found in Japan.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Poorly translated shirt with "Thank Emily Mary Lisa" text design, found in Japan.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Cartoon burger, fries, and drink with "Blow Flying Burgers" text on a T-shirt; poorly translated shirt from Japan.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Gray shirt with red text; poorly translated phrases about roses.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Black shirt with stylized text, "So tender around stars." Features unique translation design found in Japan.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Black shirt with a poorly translated phrase in white text reading "GOODTO GETHER," found in Japan.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Poorly translated hat in Japan featuring abstract text design, highlighting choosy people and unique fashion.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Red shirt with the phrase "Beauty is in the eye" showcasing a humorous translation found in Japan.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Poorly translated shirt in Japan featuring abstract text promoting world peace.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Black shirt in a store with the word "FATAL" in rhinestones, highlighting poorly translated designs in Japan.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Shirt with poorly translated text, "Regale Euphonious try new thing," found in Japan, focusing on unique words.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Gray hoodie with poorly translated text "EXROTIVE REAWESS" on display in a Japanese store, near a woman.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    White shirt in Japan with poorly translated text "RLTROLIF" printed in black across the back.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    A poorly translated shirt in Japan reads "Follow This Vibe Damnkuoms" with text around a cross design.

    akidearest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!