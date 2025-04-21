“Choosy People Choose Jesus”: 32 Poorly Translated Shirts Found In Japan
Many clothes that are being sold nowadays have various words, phrases or other linguistic things as part of their design. And while most of the time they're correct, from time to time, people manage to come across clothes with broken language.
Other find them not so rarely—in fact, often enough to make a whole video series on social media, just like travel content creator Aki did. Occasionally, she posts videos about shirts with broken English she finds being sold in Japan. Since these videos are entertaining so many people, we decided to put together a collection of the best ones she found, so Bored Panda readers can have a taste of these amusing discoveries too.
One of the ways our world is so interesting is the different languages we have. Basically, the diversity of our languages just reflects the richness of human experience. Each language carries its culture’s history, values, and customs.
At the same time, this diversity makes it harder (or sometimes even impossible) for certain groups to communicate with each other. It’s something known as a language barrier—misunderstandings in interpersonal relationships that are caused by differences in the languages (and their levels) the involved parties speak.
Funny. I would think choosy people choose not to be a cult member.
While sometimes miscommunication caused by a language barrier can be devastating, leading to conflicts and such, other times it is a pretty funny thing. Today’s list is full of examples of the latter.
To be more specific, it’s full of shirts with phrases that have been badly translated from Japanese to English. All of them were spotted in the wilds of retail by content creator Aki, who travels around Japan and makes videos about it.
Some time ago, she started her video series “This is Japan’s most English,” where she shared the shirts featured on today’s list. Let’s just say these translations are so poor, they're actually entertaining.
But why do Japanese people struggle with English? Well, there are quite a few reasons for that, and, as usually happens in cases like this, it all depends on an individual person.
For instance, Japanese people study English in school, but some argue that the way these lessons are organized isn’t enough to grasp the language properly.
What we mean when we say that is, in some folks’ opinions, these lessons don’t provide adequate reinforcement of learned things (students don’t get enough opportunities to use what they learn in practice), so dry theoretical knowledge leads to poor language skills.
IHarvestBro? So, are you stealing your brother's organs??
Some also argue that the way classrooms are controlled leads to students behaving nicely, but not actually learning. After all, most students like to avoid anything that looks like work and instead want to do their own thing. So, they pretend to be nice and quiet, as is required of them, but they don’t listen properly, which leads them to have rather shallow knowledge.
There are also cultural reasons behind poor English skills. Essentially, people can live without, or in other words, get away with not speaking English. Since they live in a country where they can communicate in their own language—Japanese—English just seems redundant. So, more focus goes to other things they can learn, whether that’s arts, sports or whatever else.
You give CPR to people who pass out while on a Cruise Ship? That's oddly specific.
Of course, this can’t be applied to every single Japanese person—that would be gross generalization. After all, according to data from 2025, around 20-30% of Japanese people speak English at a conversational level or above, so it’s not like no one does. It's just that their percentage is lower than that of other countries.
Either way, this doesn’t change the fact that sometimes a language barrier leads to very funny situations, just like the shirts presented on today’s list. So, let’s enjoy these pictures—and let’s not forget to give an occasional upvote!