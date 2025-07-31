Bored Panda has scoured the internet and compiled a list of hilarious images of dads being unapologetically themselves. From making cheesy jokes to creating innovative inventions, enjoy scrolling through these examples of dads being absolute legends. And be sure to upvote the fathers that deserve the title Dad of the Year!

“Hey, Hungry! Nice to meet you, I’m Dad!” Love them or hate them, you can’t deny that dad jokes are iconic. And there’s something so wholesome about silly, harmless humor coming from the man who raised you and loves you more than anything in the world. So if you’re looking for a list celebrating the planet’s sweetest fathers, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

#1 That's A Chill Dad There

#2 This Dad Who Had The Most "Dad" Ever Response To His Kid's Good News

#3 I Love Your Dad

Growing up with a great father is a huge blessing. In fact, over a quarter of kids in the United States live in a household without a dad. So if you recall eating dinner with your father every evening and being able to call your dad in the middle of the night to help you change a tire, I hope you’ve made it clear how much you appreciate him. Plus, if he managed to teach you some incredible dad jokes, you shouldn’t hesitate to share those with the world! ADVERTISEMENT As far as the benefits that we receive from growing up with a loving father, Pediatric Associates of Franklin notes that our dads play a crucial role in our cognitive and social development. And a supportive father can go a long way in instilling self-confidence in his children.

#4 Adopt Me Please

#5 Pursuit

#6 First "Body In A Suitcase" Story With A Happy Ending

From a young age, we also learn what kind of treatment to accept from others based on how our fathers treat us. So if your dad is patient, loving and kind, you probably won’t be willing to accept anything less from your friends and partner. At the same time, subconsciously or not, our dads will form our perception of how a man should act. If a father is in touch with his emotions and not afraid to cry, his children will learn that everyone is able to express their feelings openly, regardless of their gender. And if a dad cooks, cleans and contributes equally to the household, his kids will grow up understanding that both men and women are responsible for keeping the house in order.

#7 Can't Stop Laughing

#8 I Just Laughed So Hard

#9 I Just Told My Dad That I Was Able To Compete In A Math Contest, And He Sends Me This

According to Care.com, there are also plenty of benefits that dads themselves can experience after having children. Apparently, fathers undergo hormonal changes, including an increase of oxytocin, after the birth of a child just like mothers do. “This ‘bonding hormone’ rises in men throughout the first six months of fatherhood, and it also increases in fathers after they play with their children,” Elizabeth Karberg, fatherhood and child social development expert, told Care.

#10 Venmo Request From My Dad, Now That I'm Over 18

#11 This Dad Tweeted His Son's Fake ID On The Liquor Store's Wall Of Shame

#12 This Is Absolutely Amazing

Research has also found that fathers who have two or more children actually have a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease than men of the same age who have no kids. Is this because they start taking better care of themselves to try to live as long as they can for their children? Or is it because having kids just makes their hearts stronger? Either way, it’s great to have a healthy heart.

#13 He's Speaking Facts Miss Girl

#14 Thanks, Apple. I'll Let Her Know

#15 My Dad Regularly Sends Me Messages Like This

Another unexpected benefit of becoming a parent that many fathers experience is watching their definition of masculinity evolve. They might have never considered being nurturing, gentle, loving and patient as masculine qualities, but these are necessary qualities to be a great parent. And while it's already natural for many men to want to be protectors, they often find a new way of going about that after having children.

#16 My Dad Sent Me A Picture This Morning And Said "It Finally Happened"

#17 "I Can't Even Watch Your Dad Sometimes" - The Text I Received From My Mom This Morning. For Those Of You Wondering... The Tractor Made It Into The Van Without A Problem

#18 I Was Out Of Town And Asked My Dad If He Could Pick Up Some Toilet Paper For Me. Came Home To This At The Bathroom Door

So what does it take to be a wonderful father? Well, Bright Horizons notes that an important step is spending plenty of time with your kids. Play their favorite game with them, show interest in their hobbies and be present. It’s also wise to remember that you are their role model, whether you like it or not. Model the kind of behavior that you would be proud to see them replicate. And don’t hesitate to teach them powerful lessons. Because if you don’t, someone else will.

#19 Every Christmas I Give My Kids A Personalised Card. This Year I Decided To Mess With Them

#20 I'll Never Forget June Of 2004 When The Entire Thing Was Crossed Out

#21 We Love The Boomers

Regardless of whether or not a child’s mother and father are still together, it’s crucial for them to respect each other and make it clear that they will always put their children first. And if both parents are together, it’s best for Dad to eat meals with the family every day, as well as read to his kiddos before bed. The more involved a father is in his children’s lives, the more likely they’ll be to grow up singing his praises online and laughing at his cheesy, over the top jokes.

#22 Everyone Kept Hitting Their Heads As They Walked Down My Stairs, So I Hung A Sign As A Warning

#23 The Kids Have Been Asking, Dad Is Delivering. Christmas Is Going To Be Great

#24 Using A Prank Idea From Askreddit, I Put Vanilla Pudding In A Mayonnaise Jar. My Kids Were Horrified As I Ate It While Watching Them Open Their Easter Presents

Is this list inspiring you to text your own father and tell him that you love him? We hope you’re enjoying these wholesome pics, pandas, and remember to keep upvoting all of your favorites. Then, if you’re looking for more hilarious examples of dads being the best people on the planet, check out this Bored Panda list next!

#25 Printed These Labels To Keep My Kids Away From My Treats. Works Like A Charm

#26 Was At My Kid's School For A Costume Parade. One Dad Misunderstood In The Best Way Possible

#27 My Son Has A Fake Baby For His Child Development Class. It Started Crying During His Soccer Game This Morning. So I Had To Pretend To Feed My Fake Grandchild On The Sidelines While He Played
Robo-baby is doing much better now with a full belly



#28 This Is How My Dad And His Friends Meet In The Streets

#29 Had An Allergic Reaction And My Dad Just Followed Me About And Took Pics Of Me From Different Angles Cos He Thought It Was Funny

#30 This Had Me Dead

#31 My Dad Asked Me If I Wanted An Egg Sandwich. I'm Not Even Mad, This Is Genius

#32 Cooper Leveled Up On Dog Ability

#33 My Dad Had To Leave For Work In The Middle Of Cutting His Dog

#34 My Dad Wanted To Make A Reservation At A Restaurant And They Told Him That They Were Completely Booked, Minutes Later He Called Back Claiming To Be The Prime Minister Of Morocco
We got the best table in the place and the chef answer him to sign a plate and take a pic w him.



#35 I Wanna Hang Out With Him

#36 And The Dad Who Is Unapologetically Unsentimental

#37 And This Dad, Who Had An Idea Of How To Keep The Baby Out Of Trouble While He Rested

#38 This Dad Had A Humbling Reminder

#39 I Hate My Dad

#40 "Significance?" Gonna Be The Go-To Burn From Now On

#41 Woke Up To This Text From My Dad

#42 The Emoji Im Crying

#43 I Work From Home, So My Dad Wanted Me To Sign For His Package. Found This Sign Outside Our Door After I Signed. For The Record, I Am Not Disabled

#44 My Dad Just Posted This Photo With The Caption "Spring Is In The Air"

#45 Your Dad Is The Best

#46 10 Years Ago I Got Sand In My Eyes. Now I Got Iron Bits. Both Of The Times My Dad Drew Me Fake Eyes

#47 Parents Who Make Corny Jokes Like This Are Always So Sweet

#48 This Is A Renaissance Painting

#49 Dads Are So Funny

#50 My Dad Came Home And Poured This Over Me And My Sister. He Stood And Watched For A Minute And Then Walked Away Looking Disappointed

#51 My Dad And Sister Are In A Toilet Paper War
It says: "Kelsey, change me, you lazy f**k"



#52 My Dad Saw The Circle On The Tablecloth And Thought It Was A Plate

#53 Hilarious

#54 Took My Dad To An Avril Lavigne Concert

#55 He Texts Them All On Thursday To Get Their Items And Add Them

#56 My Dad, A Retired Carpenter, Wearing His Dad-Liest Shirt

#57 Dad Joke: Level 10

#58 I Haven't Talked To My Dad In A Couple Days After An Argument We Had. He Left This At My Door. He's 60. What Does It Mean?

#59 I Gave My Teenage Kiddo A "Dad Gift", How Did I Do? (Also Ps5 But Thats For Me Kind Of Maybe)

#60 Dad Put This Up For My Younger Sister

#61 Babygirl Gets Her Beauty Sleep Whenever, Wherever

#62 My Dad Ordered A Custom Air Freshener Of My Son Ripping A Major Poop

#63 This Is My Dad… He's Never Called Me Back

#64 Thought You All Would Appreciate My Dad Joke Text With My Wife Today

#65 This Is Pretty Funny

#66 "Have An Egg, My Child"

#67 Apple Juice Marketing Is Getting Intense

#68 Now That Is Funny

#69 My Dad Sent Me This

#70 My Dad "Fixing Things". After almost fifty years, you'd think I'd have seen it all when it comes to my Dad fixing stuff, and yet he still manages to surprise me

#71 This Sign In One Of My Girlfriend's Dad's Bathrooms

#72 This Dad Who Found A Non-Back-Breaking Way To Give His Kid A Boost On The Tricycle

#73 My Dad Sent This To Me Except He Forgot To Actually Attach The Review So I Was Left With This

#74 My 13 Year Old Is Finished With Me. A Few Of The Exchanges Between Me And My 13 Year Old. I Don't Think I'm Doing This Dad Thing Right But I Love Them

#75 Ok

#76 My Dad Replaced His Pond Lining, Thought Blue Stony One Was A Good Idea. Turns Out It Wasn't

#77 My Dad Wrapped My Gift With Tinfoil And A Post It

#78 Dad Challenges Kids To Draw Him Sleeping So He Can Have A Nap

#79 There Are So Many Good Things About This, But "Looks To Me That Someone Is Taking Care Of Their Teeth?" Is Sending Me

#80 Zions First Training Session

#81 My Dad Is The Culprit