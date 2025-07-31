ADVERTISEMENT

“Hey, Hungry! Nice to meet you, I’m Dad!” Love them or hate them, you can’t deny that dad jokes are iconic. And there’s something so wholesome about silly, harmless humor coming from the man who raised you and loves you more than anything in the world. So if you’re looking for a list celebrating the planet’s sweetest fathers, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

Bored Panda has scoured the internet and compiled a list of hilarious images of dads being unapologetically themselves. From making cheesy jokes to creating innovative inventions, enjoy scrolling through these examples of dads being absolute legends. And be sure to upvote the fathers that deserve the title Dad of the Year!

#1

That's A Chill Dad There

Black cat lying on dad's lap with humorous text exchange, showcasing hilarious dads nailing fatherhood moments.

mxgbx Report

    #2

    This Dad Who Had The Most "Dad" Ever Response To His Kid's Good News

    Text message exchange with a funny dad pun featuring a cow with a halo and space background for hilarious dads.

    xdShish Report

    #3

    I Love Your Dad

    Dad humor in two photos showing a funny marriage proposal with a twist and a dad holding a say no sign outdoors

    allison_barron Report

    Growing up with a great father is a huge blessing. In fact, over a quarter of kids in the United States live in a household without a dad. So if you recall eating dinner with your father every evening and being able to call your dad in the middle of the night to help you change a tire, I hope you’ve made it clear how much you appreciate him. Plus, if he managed to teach you some incredible dad jokes, you shouldn’t hesitate to share those with the world!

    As far as the benefits that we receive from growing up with a loving father, Pediatric Associates of Franklin notes that our dads play a crucial role in our cognitive and social development. And a supportive father can go a long way in instilling self-confidence in his children.
    #4

    Adopt Me Please

    Dad in a blue jacket launching a kayak down a homemade backyard slide into a pool, showcasing hilarious dad creativity.

    ryantheleader Report

    #5

    Pursuit

    Text message exchange where a dad humorously asks about furries, showing hilarious dads nailing fatherhood.

    MothersMiIk Report

    #6

    First "Body In A Suitcase" Story With A Happy Ending

    Hilarious dad packs suitcase with toddler inside, playfully pretending to go to the airport in a funny fatherhood moment.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    From a young age, we also learn what kind of treatment to accept from others based on how our fathers treat us. So if your dad is patient, loving and kind, you probably won’t be willing to accept anything less from your friends and partner. 

    At the same time, subconsciously or not, our dads will form our perception of how a man should act. If a father is in touch with his emotions and not afraid to cry, his children will learn that everyone is able to express their feelings openly, regardless of their gender. And if a dad cooks, cleans and contributes equally to the household, his kids will grow up understanding that both men and women are responsible for keeping the house in order.
    #7

    Can't Stop Laughing

    Dad humor shown by a father holding a WiFi box outdoors after kids refused to come out, nailing hilarious fatherhood moment.

    100Climbs Report

    #8

    I Just Laughed So Hard

    Text message from a dad sharing a humorous quote about daughters being the female version of their fathers, showing playful fatherhood.

    foodjars Report

    #9

    I Just Told My Dad That I Was Able To Compete In A Math Contest, And He Sends Me This

    Text conversation showing a dad humorously calling his child a nerd after they say they were selected for a math contest.

    Mother_Inspector_658 Report

    According to Care.com, there are also plenty of benefits that dads themselves can experience after having children. Apparently, fathers undergo hormonal changes, including an increase of oxytocin, after the birth of a child just like mothers do. “This ‘bonding hormone’ rises in men throughout the first six months of fatherhood, and it also increases in fathers after they play with their children,” Elizabeth Karberg, fatherhood and child social development expert, told Care.
    #10

    Venmo Request From My Dad, Now That I’m Over 18

    Request for $210,000 reimbursement in a payment app interface, illustrating a humorous dad moment in fatherhood.

    clarinetist420 Report

    #11

    This Dad Tweeted His Son's Fake ID On The Liquor Store's Wall Of Shame

    Hilarious dad proudly points at confiscated fake IDs displayed on a liquor store wall, nailing fatherhood humor.

    coachswaz Report

    #12

    This Is Absolutely Amazing

    Dad posing creatively with large metal letters spelling part of FAIR at a busy outdoor fairground event.

    famousamos_12 Report

    Research has also found that fathers who have two or more children actually have a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease than men of the same age who have no kids. Is this because they start taking better care of themselves to try to live as long as they can for their children? Or is it because having kids just makes their hearts stronger? Either way, it’s great to have a healthy heart.
    #13

    He’s Speaking Facts Miss Girl

    Text message from a dad humorously comforting his child, showcasing hilarious dads nailing fatherhood with tough love.

    krysstaljimenez Report

    #14

    Thanks, Apple. I’ll Let Her Know

    Smartwatch displaying loud noise warning on a dad's wrist with a crying baby in the background, hilarious dads nailing fatherhood.

    Parelius Report

    #15

    My Dad Regularly Sends Me Messages Like This

    Dad lying on couch with a black cat curled up next to him showing hilarious dad moments in fatherhood.

    Lost-Ad-7412 Report

    Another unexpected benefit of becoming a parent that many fathers experience is watching their definition of masculinity evolve. They might have never considered being nurturing, gentle, loving and patient as masculine qualities, but these are necessary qualities to be a great parent. And while it's already natural for many men to want to be protectors, they often find a new way of going about that after having children.
    #16

    My Dad Sent Me A Picture This Morning And Said “It Finally Happened”

    Yellow chicken crossing sign posted in a garden with a real black chicken nearby, showing hilarious dad humor in fatherhood.

    ThadCastlePhD Report

    #17

    "I Can't Even Watch Your Dad Sometimes" - The Text I Received From My Mom This Morning. For Those Of You Wondering... The Tractor Made It Into The Van Without A Problem

    Dad hilariously transporting a lawn tractor into an SUV, perfectly nailing fatherhood with creative problem-solving outdoors.

    cturn3r , cturn3r Report

    #18

    I Was Out Of Town And Asked My Dad If He Could Pick Up Some Toilet Paper For Me. Came Home To This At The Bathroom Door

    Toilet paper rolls stacked and balanced in a doorway as a hilarious dad prank showcasing creative fatherhood humor.

    JustAnotherAviatrix Report

    So what does it take to be a wonderful father? Well, Bright Horizons notes that an important step is spending plenty of time with your kids. Play their favorite game with them, show interest in their hobbies and be present. It’s also wise to remember that you are their role model, whether you like it or not. Model the kind of behavior that you would be proud to see them replicate. And don’t hesitate to teach them powerful lessons. Because if you don’t, someone else will.   
    #19

    Every Christmas I Give My Kids A Personalised Card. This Year I Decided To Mess With Them

    Five handwritten cards each saying To my favorite son from a hilarious dad nailing fatherhood with a Christmas message inside

    reddit.com Report

    #20

    I'll Never Forget June Of 2004 When The Entire Thing Was Crossed Out

    Birthday card with crossed-out heartfelt messages showing a dad's humorous approach, highlighting hilarious dads nailing fatherhood.

    Kathbum Report

    #21

    We Love The Boomers

    Text message exchange with a dad humorously refusing a call, paired with a pickup truck listing in a funny dad moment.

    weirddalle Report

    Regardless of whether or not a child’s mother and father are still together, it’s crucial for them to respect each other and make it clear that they will always put their children first. And if both parents are together, it’s best for Dad to eat meals with the family every day, as well as read to his kiddos before bed. The more involved a father is in his children’s lives, the more likely they’ll be to grow up singing his praises online and laughing at his cheesy, over the top jokes. 
    #22

    Everyone Kept Hitting Their Heads As They Walked Down My Stairs, So I Hung A Sign As A Warning

    Hallway with low ceiling beam and a funny prank involving a framed duck painting at the top, showcasing hilarious dads' creativity.

    hot_controller Report

    #23

    The Kids Have Been Asking, Dad Is Delivering. Christmas Is Going To Be Great

    Hand holding a Nintendo Switch branded device resembling a retro game cartridge, showcasing creative dad humor.

    BrokenInternets Report

    #24

    Using A Prank Idea From Askreddit, I Put Vanilla Pudding In A Mayonnaise Jar. My Kids Were Horrified As I Ate It While Watching Them Open Their Easter Presents

    Dad eating mayonnaise with a spoon on the couch, showing hilarious dads who nailed fatherhood with funny moments.

    narcolepsyinc Report

    Is this list inspiring you to text your own father and tell him that you love him? We hope you’re enjoying these wholesome pics, pandas, and remember to keep upvoting all of your favorites. Then, if you’re looking for more hilarious examples of dads being the best people on the planet, check out this Bored Panda list next!
    #25

    Printed These Labels To Keep My Kids Away From My Treats. Works Like A Charm

    Half-eaten vegan pie in a plastic container, showcasing a dad's humorous approach to fatherhood and meal choices.

    kdubstep Report

    #26

    Was At My Kid’s School For A Costume Parade. One Dad Misunderstood In The Best Way Possible

    Man dressed as a dinosaur standing among a crowd behind caution tape, showcasing hilarious dads nailing fatherhood moments.

    MrNoodleIncident Report

    #27

    My Son Has A Fake Baby For His Child Development Class. It Started Crying During His Soccer Game This Morning. So I Had To Pretend To Feed My Fake Grandchild On The Sidelines While He Played

    Dad wearing a leg brace and colorful shirt, sitting outdoors feeding baby with a bottle, showcasing hilarious dads nailing fatherhood.

    Robo-baby is doing much better now with a full belly

    Therealfern1 Report

    #28

    This Is How My Dad And His Friends Meet In The Streets

    Three dads on riding lawnmowers chatting on a sunny day, showcasing hilarious dads nailing fatherhood with fun moments.

    WebExciting3860 Report

    #29

    Had An Allergic Reaction And My Dad Just Followed Me About And Took Pics Of Me From Different Angles Cos He Thought It Was Funny

    Text conversation with funny photos of a young woman, showcasing hilarious dads nailing fatherhood moments.

    xlulubu Report

    #30

    This Had Me Dead

    Text message joke about birth control with a photo of Vibram toe shoes on a wooden floor, showcasing hilarious dad humor.

    Potential_Judgment76 Report

    #31

    My Dad Asked Me If I Wanted An Egg Sandwich. I'm Not Even Mad, This Is Genius

    Creative food presentation showing hilarious dads’ unique attempt at nailing fatherhood with an egg sandwich style burger.

    SamManiac1998 Report

    #32

    Cooper Leveled Up On Dog Ability

    Text message exchange about a dog digging holes, with a photo of a dog operating an excavator, showcasing hilarious dads.

    imgur.com Report

    #33

    My Dad Had To Leave For Work In The Middle Of Cutting His Dog

    Curly dog standing on stairs with kitchen background, captured in a hilarious moment for fatherhood fun.

    TheGreatJatsby Report

    #34

    My Dad Wanted To Make A Reservation At A Restaurant And They Told Him That They Were Completely Booked, Minutes Later He Called Back Claiming To Be The Prime Minister Of Morocco

    Hilarious dad signing a plate and shaking hands with a chef, celebrating a fun moment in fatherhood.

    We got the best table in the place and the chef answer him to sign a plate and take a pic w him.

    Ihab8knicks Report

    #35

    I Wanna Hang Out With Him

    Dad humor showing cicadas on toy vehicles, highlighting hilarious dads who nail fatherhood with creativity and fun.

    therealkschaeff Report

    #36

    And The Dad Who Is Unapologetically Unsentimental

    Text message exchange showing a dad humorously handling a difficult moment, highlighting hilarious dads nailing fatherhood.

    Dntsearchme Report

    #37

    And This Dad, Who Had An Idea Of How To Keep The Baby Out Of Trouble While He Rested

    Hilarious dad uses a bedsheet to safely tow his crawling baby while resting on the couch, showcasing creative fatherhood skills.

    kaybrynell Report

    #38

    This Dad Had A Humbling Reminder

    Screenshot of a hilarious dad’s text about LeBron breaking the record, showing funny fatherhood moments.

    ownsabicycle Report

    #39

    I Hate My Dad

    Text message conversation showing a hilarious dad joking about a "dangerous" neighborhood with a pot head made of flower pots.

    biggsMcNiggs Report

    #40

    “Significance?” Gonna Be The Go-To Burn From Now On

    Hilarious dad making a funny comment in a family group chat, showcasing humor in fatherhood moments outdoors.

    gabbi_thoughts Report

    #41

    Woke Up To This Text From My Dad

    Text conversation showing a dad humorously asking to check the car for his phone then admitting he found it, showcasing hilarious dads.

    jmp5189 Report

    #42

    The Emoji Im Crying

    Text message exchange showing a dad's hilarious misunderstanding, highlighting funny dads who nail fatherhood with humor.

    phooby Report

    #43

    I Work From Home, So My Dad Wanted Me To Sign For His Package. Found This Sign Outside Our Door After I Signed. For The Record, I Am Not Disabled

    Handwritten note taped to door humorously instructing UPS to ring bell multiple times as signee is disabled and slow, hilarious dad moment.

    Precogvision Report

    #44

    My Dad Just Posted This Photo With The Caption “Spring Is In The Air”

    Coiled spring hanging oddly on outdoor clothesline above backyard fence under clear blue sky.

    Ginger510 Report

    #45

    Your Dad Is The Best

    Dad unboxes large scrap airplane parts for Christmas, showcasing hilarious and creative fatherhood moments.

    Katherine_973x Report

    #46

    10 Years Ago I Got Sand In My Eyes. Now I Got Iron Bits. Both Of The Times My Dad Drew Me Fake Eyes

    Young boy and man with eye patches featuring drawn eyes, showing hilarious dads nailing fatherhood with creative care.

    TrileceTheCat Report

    #47

    Parents Who Make Corny Jokes Like This Are Always So Sweet

    Dad texting a funny work accident, tripping over bottles, showcasing hilarious dads nailing fatherhood humor.

    stayproxy Report

    #48

    This Is A Renaissance Painting

    Dad lying on grass talking to neighbors while a dog stands nearby, showcasing hilarious dads nailing fatherhood.

    weast_carolina Report

    #49

    Dads Are So Funny

    New dad shares funny newborn photo with playful text, showcasing hilarious dads nailing fatherhood moments.

    theylove_ley Report

    #50

    My Dad Came Home And Poured This Over Me And My Sister. He Stood And Watched For A Minute And Then Walked Away Looking Disappointed

    Hand holding a kids remover bottle with a dolphin illustration, highlighting hilarious dads nailing fatherhood humor.

    Dragontoast05 Report

    #51

    My Dad And Sister Are In A Toilet Paper War

    Toilet paper roll with a humorous handwritten note, showcasing hilarious dads nailing fatherhood with clever messages.

    It says: "Kelsey, change me, you lazy f**k"

    SomeZone Report

    #52

    My Dad Saw The Circle On The Tablecloth And Thought It Was A Plate

    Hilarious dad serving a plate of rice and fried fish, showcasing funny moments of nailing fatherhood with creative meals.

    hsr_vict0r Report

    #53

    Hilarious

    Handwritten funny text message from dad slid under door, showcasing hilarious dads absolutely nailing fatherhood humor.

    bailee_xox Report

    #54

    Took My Dad To An Avril Lavigne Concert

    Dad wearing a large straw hat checking sports scores on a phone, showcasing hilarious dad moments in fatherhood.

    NUM_13 Report

    #55

    He Texts Them All On Thursday To Get Their Items And Add Them

    Printout of a dad’s hilarious agenda for bar night with friends, showcasing witty fatherhood humor and organized discussion topics.

    kenzianidiot , nohobbiesoridentity Report

    #56

    My Dad, A Retired Carpenter, Wearing His Dad-Liest Shirt

    Older dad wearing a clever hammer-themed shirt showing his hilarious side, perfect for dads nailing fatherhood.

    adventuresinnonsense Report

    #57

    Dad Joke: Level 10

    Pile of broken concrete sidewalk pieces with a handwritten sign offering a free sidewalk puzzle, showcasing hilarious dads humor.

    LikeWisedUp Report

    #58

    I Haven’t Talked To My Dad In A Couple Days After An Argument We Had. He Left This At My Door. He’s 60. What Does It Mean?

    Plush toy with crossed arms and a mischievous face, held in hand, illustrating hilarious dads nailing fatherhood.

    Open_Profit_Close Report

    #59

    I Gave My Teenage Kiddo A “Dad Gift”, How Did I Do? (Also Ps5 But Thats For Me Kind Of Maybe)

    A hilarious dad gift wrapped with a blue bow and a frayed knot keychain, showcasing funny dad humor and creativity.

    SirRipOliver Report

    #60

    Dad Put This Up For My Younger Sister

    Funny dad humor note on fridge titled Would It Hurt You To Put The Dirty Bowl In The Dishwasher showing hilarious dads nailing fatherhood.

    gcz1214 Report

    #61

    Babygirl Gets Her Beauty Sleep Whenever, Wherever

    Sleeping baby with burger buns as headphones and a pacifier, showcasing hilarious dads nailing fatherhood humor.

    joeybean23 Report

    #62

    My Dad Ordered A Custom Air Freshener Of My Son Ripping A Major Poop

    Air freshener with a baby face design labeled Dangle It, a funny dad gift for nailing fatherhood moments.

    Joeyosaurus Report

    #63

    This Is My Dad… He’s Never Called Me Back

    Text message conversation showing repeated funny dad replies saying I'll call you back over several weeks.

    FabulousBerry573 Report

    #64

    Thought You All Would Appreciate My Dad Joke Text With My Wife Today

    Dad lifting child in cozy home office setting showing hilarious dad moments nailing fatherhood with love and care.

    nudave Report

    #65

    This Is Pretty Funny

    Hilarious dad disguised as a police officer pulling over his child, showcasing funny moments in fatherhood.

    brooklyn__g Report

    #66

    "Have An Egg, My Child"

    Boiled egg on an empty plate left by a dad, showcasing hilarious dad moments that nail fatherhood.

    500crows Report

    #67

    Apple Juice Marketing Is Getting Intense

    Hand holding an Honest Kids juice box with a funny note from dad, showcasing hilarious dads nailing fatherhood.

    orphan_blud Report

    #68

    Now That Is Funny

    Chat conversation showing a dad hilariously forgetting his child is a doctor, highlighting funny dad moments in fatherhood.

    khalifaa_974 Report

    #69

    My Dad Sent Me This

    Funny handwritten sign humorously advising to keep morning coffee instead of green tea, showcasing hilarious dad humor.

    OutlandishnessHour19 Report

    #70

    My Dad “Fixing Things”. After almost fifty years, you’d think I’d have seen it all when it comes to my Dad fixing stuff, and yet he still manages to surprise me

    Worn black croc shoe with holes and a bolt attached, showcasing a hilarious dad's inventive fix for fatherhood.

    jarossco Report

    #71

    This Sign In One Of My Girlfriend's Dad's Bathrooms

    Framed humorous print with five stars and funny reviews featuring a person sitting on a toilet, highlighting hilarious dads.

    Mighty_M0 Report

    #72

    This Dad Who Found A Non-Back-Breaking Way To Give His Kid A Boost On The Tricycle

    Dad creatively uses a broom attached to a tricycle to pull a young girl, showcasing hilarious dad moments in fatherhood.

    karldrake909 Report

    #73

    My Dad Sent This To Me Except He Forgot To Actually Attach The Review So I Was Left With This

    Man using Veet hair removal cream for men, humorously showing the unexpected results, capturing hilarious dad moments.

    Xypherius Report

    #74

    My 13 Year Old Is Finished With Me. A Few Of The Exchanges Between Me And My 13 Year Old. I Don’t Think I’m Doing This Dad Thing Right But I Love Them

    Text message conversation showing a dad jokingly claiming to be the ultimate gamer, showcasing hilarious dad humor.

    hymenwidnobrim Report

    #75

    Ok

    Text message exchange showing a dad asking for washing machine help, highlighting hilarious dads nailing fatherhood.

    imgur.com Report

    #76

    My Dad Replaced His Pond Lining, Thought Blue Stony One Was A Good Idea. Turns Out It Wasn’t

    Small garden pond surrounded by stones and plants, reflecting sky and trees, showcasing a peaceful outdoor space.

    reddit.com Report

    #77

    My Dad Wrapped My Gift With Tinfoil And A Post It

    Hand holding a small gift wrapped in foil with a pink note labeled from Dad, showcasing hilarious dad creativity.

    ParttimePeepingTom Report

    #78

    Dad Challenges Kids To Draw Him Sleeping So He Can Have A Nap

    Dad sleeping covered with a blanket on a couch while kids work on homework nearby, showcasing hilarious dad moments.

    imgur.com Report

    #79

    There Are So Many Good Things About This, But “Looks To Me That Someone Is Taking Care Of Their Teeth?” Is Sending Me

    Woman with glasses and beret standing by a river with humorous annotated vacation photo, showing hilarious dad moments.

    remarksist Report

    #80

    Zions First Training Session

    Baby lying on carpet wearing oversized cleats near soccer ball and training cones, showcasing hilarious dads nailing fatherhood.

    raisingzion1 Report

    #81

    My Dad Is The Culprit

    Fridge items with googly eyes added for humor, showcasing hilarious dads nailing fatherhood with fun creativity.

    blazinbellaa Report

