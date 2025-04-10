ADVERTISEMENT

Before Instagram influencers and YouTube tutorials, hair was serious business handled by professionals wielding hot combs, setting lotions, and enough hairspray to deplete the ozone layer single-handedly. From the Gibson Girl pompadours of the early 1900s to the gravity-defying beehives of the 1960s and the wild experimentation of 1980s hair metal bands, our ancestors weren't afraid to make bold statements with their locks. Some of these styles required hours of sitting perfectly still while elaborate constructions took shape atop one's head. Others demanded nightly rituals with uncomfortable rollers or morning routines with dangerous electrical appliances. These 44 remarkable photographs capture hair through the decades in all its outrageous glory—serving as reminders that today's "extreme" styles are merely footnotes in the long, gravity-defying history of human beings doing truly puzzling things with the stuff that grows from our heads.

#1

Two girls with unique yesteryear hairstyles; one with a tall updo and floral dress, the other with floral headband.

danibug Report

    #2

    Woman in a kitchen with an absurdly high hairstyle, smiling in a striped shirt, representing amazing vintage hair fashion.

    1960's Hairdo

    Rawalmond73 Report

    #3

    A woman with a towering, vintage hairstyle smiles in a classic black and white photo.

    Till80 Report

    #4

    Woman with a voluminous vintage hairstyle, smiling in an orange outfit.

    Till80 Report

    #5

    Vintage hairstyle featuring a voluminous beehive look, showcasing the unique fashion trends of yesteryear.

    MyoyoShinnyo Report

    #6

    Black and white photo of a woman with a voluminous retro hairstyle, capturing vintage hair fashion.

    olduslife Report

    #7

    Vintage hairstyle from yesteryear, featuring a young man in a suit and bow tie with a unique hairdo.

    flashbak.com Report

    #8

    Vintage couple with unique hairstyles holding hands outside a building.

    apoc666apoc Report

    #9

    Four women showcasing amazing vintage hairstyles and outfits, standing on a lawn with a house in the background.

    Till80 Report

    #10

    Vintage photo of a woman with an absurdly high hairstyle from yesteryear, smiling in a black and white portrait.

    Till80 Report

    #11

    Vintage hairstyle featuring an intricate updo and bangs, embodying the unique fashion from yesteryear.

    MacPhisto501st Report

    #12

    Retro hairstyle in a black and white photo, featuring a young man in a suit and bow tie from yesteryear.

    flashbak.com Report

    #13

    Man with a vintage hairstyle holding a framed picture and drink, sitting near a painting on the wall.

    robert_e._jackson Report

    #14

    Woman with a vintage hairstyle from yesteryear, smiling on a couch with a cat.

    Till80 Report

    #15

    Retro woman with an enormous vintage hairstyle, smiling in a black and white photo.

    GaGator43 Report

    #16

    Retro hairstyle with voluminous hair and a bold outfit, showcasing amazing fashion from yesteryear.

    IwishIwasBailey Report

    #17

    Family portrait with vintage hairstyles and striped suits, showcasing absurd and amazing styles from yesteryear.

    Till80 Report

    #18

    Vintage photo showcasing an absurd and amazing hairstyle from the past, with voluminous hair and a polka dot scarf.

    Till80 Report

    #19

    A woman with an elaborate vintage hairstyle, showcasing absurd and amazing fashion from yesteryear.

    Till80 Report

    #20

    Classic yesteryear hairstyle with voluminous updo and bangs, showcasing 1960s hair fashion.

    Till80 Report

    #21

    Mother and child with vintage hairstyles and glasses, wearing matching red outfits against a retro backdrop.

    Report

    #22

    Blonde person with a retro hairstyle and large glasses, wearing a pink-striped shirt.

    Report

    #23

    Retro hairstyle from yesteryear featuring a voluminous, sculpted look on a child with a plaid outfit and a smile.

    vintag.es Report

    #24

    Retro hairstyle with glasses, leaning on vintage radio.

    Report

    #25

    Vintage couple with a large beehive hairstyle, holding a cake with candles, embodying hairstyles from yesteryear.

    Till80 Report

    #26

    Black and white photo of a woman with an elaborate, voluminous hairstyle from the past.

    Inkyadinka Report

    #27

    Child with retro hairstyle, large glasses, and a pink shirt featuring a butterfly pin.

    vintag.es Report

    #28

    Vintage portrait of a man with a unique curled hairstyle from yesteryear, wearing a suit and tie.

    flashbak.com Report

    #29

    Vintage photo of a man with an unusual hairstyle, featuring an upward curl in formal attire.

    flashbak.com Report

    #30

    Vintage photo of a man with an unusual hairstyle, wearing glasses, showcasing retro hair fashion.

    flashbak.com Report

    #31

    Vintage photo of a person with a voluminous hairstyle, wearing a formal suit, exemplifying classic hairstyles from yesteryear.

    flashbak.com Report

    #32

    Black and white photo of a man with unique yesteryear hairstyle, wearing a plaid suit and tie.

    flashbak.com Report

    #33

    Vintage portrait of a man with an unusual hairstyle from yesteryear, wearing a suit and tie.

    robert_e._jackson Report

    #34

    Four people in matching blue outfits, showcasing vintage hairstyles with unique flair from yesteryear.

    diatonic Report

    #35

    Vintage hairstyle showcasing a chic, voluminous pixie cut from yesteryear.

    olduslife Report

    #36

    Vintage hairstyle with elaborate bun and mirror reflection, featuring traditional jewelry and saree.

    anon Report

    #37

    Vintage hairstyle with intricate braid and ornate accessory from yesteryear, showcasing bold and creative hair fashion.

    anon Report

    #38

    Vintage photo of a man with a quirky hairstyle, wearing a suit and making a playful face.

    flashbak.com Report

    #39

    Elegant woman with a vintage hairstyle and checkered coat, standing outdoors with classic charm.

    reddit.com Report

    #40

    Elegant vintage hairstyle showcasing voluminous waves from yesteryear.

    Virtual History Report

    #41

    Retro hairstyle with dramatic eye makeup and traditional jewelry.

    anon Report

    #42

    Woman with vintage hairstyle in a city street, wearing a yellow dress, illustrating amazing hairstyles from yesteryear.

    anon Report

    #43

    Woman with vintage hairstyle at a cafe counter, showcasing a towering beehive hairdo.

    Till80 Report

    #44

    Vintage hairstyle with voluminous top and bold eyeliner, showcasing a classic yesteryear look.

    BookMyShow Report

