“Something Isn’t Adding Up”: New Details Deepen The Mystery Of Missing Football Coach Case
The strange and sudden disappearance of a Virginia high school football coach last week has taken yet another unexpected turn, as new details emerge from the school administration.
Travis Turner, head football coach at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, has been missing since Thursday, November 20, in the middle of an undefeated season.
- Union High School released cryptic information shortly after employee Travis Turner’s disappearance, raising more questions than answers.
- The case has taken multiple turns as new twists emerged, including the Virginia State Police revealing that the football coach is part of an “ongoing investigation.”
- As speculation mounted online, mostly against Travis, his distraught wife, Leslie Caudill Turner, finally broke her silence.
Despite nearly a week-long search, the 46-year-old remains unaccounted for.
“Something just isn’t adding up…” wrote one suspicious user, reacting to the latest twist in the ongoing case.
Travis Turner was a subject of an ongoing “investigation” at the time of his disappearance
Image credits: leslie.c.turner
The coach is still listed as a missing person on the Virginia State Police database as of November 24.
He was first reported missing by his family and friends on Friday, a day after he vanished, and minutes later, authorities revealed in a public statement that Travis Turner had been in the “early stages of an investigation.”
In fact, on the day he went missing, agents were headed to his home in Appalachia for questioning.
Image credits: leslie.c.turner
However, the purpose of the investigation has not been disclosed, and authorities clarified that the planned home visit was “part of the investigation and NOT to arrest him.”
The statement concluded, “While in transit, the agents were informed that Turner was no longer at the location.”
Travis’ school administration revealed that an employee had been placed on leave in connection with the Virginia State Police investigation
Image credits: leslie.c.turner
Just days later, on the morning of November 24, local media reported that Wise County Public Schools, which oversees Union High, confirmed that a district employee had been placed on administrative leave.
While the identity of the employee was not disclosed, the timing struck many as suspicious given Turner’s disappearance.
Image credits: leslie.c.turner
The district’s official statement read, “A staff member has been placed on administrative leave with pay while an external agency reviews an allegation that was reported to the division.”
“This is standard procedure and not a determination of wrongdoing.”
“This situation also involves an active law enforcement matter, and the division cannot comment further,” the administrators concluded.
Social media users have had strong reactions to Turner’s disappearance, with many accusing him of “wrongdoing”
Image credits: leslie.c.turner
As for the search, the state police are reportedly doing everything in their power to “locate Turner safely.”
A department representative stated, “Virginia State Police has utilized a number of assets, including search and rescue teams, drones and k9s, to assist in the search, and hopefully, locate Turner safely.”
Image credits: Union High School
“At this time, Turner has not been located. The investigation remains ongoing.”
These latest developments have only intensified online speculation, with many users arguing that Travis was likely “doing something criminal” and is now “on the run” to avoid consequences.
Image credits: TheNationalDesk
One user noted, “I noticed on the school’s Facebook page there is ZERO mention of him. No one is sending thoughts and prayers. No one is real concerned about this. No mention whatsoever. Tells you all you need to know.”
Police authorities emphasized that they were “NOT” planning to arrest the missing football coach, noting that the investigation remains in its “early stages”
Image credits: CBSEveningNews
Another commenter wrote, “Why are they making this sound so innocent and not like he’s a criminal on the run??”
“Well, if he’s running, I think it’s either domestic violence, s*x with an underage minor, or embezzlement.”
Amid the wave of negative speculation, a few defended him, pointing out the lack of concrete evidence or any police statement accusing him of wrongdoing.
Image credits: TheNationalDesk
One netizen said, “So pathetic of all the speculation from people who spread rumors and have no facts. Let the judicial process run its course.”
Hours after reporting her husband missing, Turner’s wife, Leslie Caudill Turner, shared a now-deleted Facebook post, saying that his disappearance was “all we know,” offering no additional clarity about the investigation.
Image credits: leslie.c.turner
In her post, she wrote, “I just wanted to get on here for a second to clear up something, as of right now, 10:25 PM on Friday night, Travis is missing, & that’s all we know.”
Travis’ wife, Leslie Caudill Turner, has broken her silence on her husband’s disappearance and the growing online speculation
Image credits: leslie.c.turner
“We love him & need him here with us. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love & support. It means more than you know.”
Leslie also urged the public to “keep praying that he comes home.”
Meanwhile, Wise County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth told News Channel 11 that assistant coach Jay Edwards has stepped into Turner’s role to handle all coaching responsibilities.
Image credits: leslie.c.turner
When asked about his opinion on the case, Goforth cryptically referenced the district’s earlier statement about an employee being placed on leave.
He told the outlet, “You know, I can’t discuss any personnel matters, and I really think that folks need to review the statement that we released…”
29
0