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I’ve had some incredible coworkers over the years. You know, the kind of people who make long meetings bearable and Monday mornings something to look forward to, instead of dread. Unfortunately, I’ve also met a few who make me count down the minutes until closing time. It only takes one person to turn an office into a place you dread walking into.

For this woman, what started as a few uncomfortable reactions with a colleague eventually spiraled into something far creepier than she could have imagined. It all began with an unsettling conversation with the new hire, which uncovered a disturbing secret that deeply scarred her.

More info: Reddit

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A toxic coworker could make even the best workplace feel unsafe, especially when everyone else looks the other way

Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The narrator who worked in an international corporation tried to ignore a coworker’s relentless flirting and uncomfortable behavior

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Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The new hire shared a shocking secret that changed how she viewed her workplace and coworker

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Image credits: fanjianhua / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Instead of confronting the creepy man, she worked with HR to install a hidden camera inside her office

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Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The footage captured a behavior that left her horrified and made HR scramble for answers

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Image credits: senivpetro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The Security cameras also revealed several other coworkers laughing and taking part in the insane behavior

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The woman demanded accountability instead of allowing the company to sweep the incident under the rug

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After a thorough investigation and the huge fallout that was about to happen, all the employees involved quit their jobs

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She accepted a fresh start at another office with a higher role and better pay

The Original poster (OP) had spent years working at a large international company where one particular coworker had developed an annoying habit of flirting with her despite repeated rejections. He would make awkward comments and treated the office like it was the set of a terrible romantic comedy. She brushed it off as best as she could, thinking ignoring him was easier than feeding the drama.

A new employee joined the team and acted strange around her from day one. She assumed he didn’t like her, but kept things professional. Things changed when the pair ended up working late to fix a major mistake he’d made. Grateful the poster didn’t report him, the new guy admitted that he avoided her because the creepy coworker had been influencing him against her with outrageous lies.

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Just when she thought things couldn’t get weirder, the man dropped a jaw-dropping revelation. He claimed the man regularly snuck into her office, undressed, and sat on her chair as some bizarre way of punishing her for her attitude. It sounded so absurd she could barely believe it. She managed to convince HR to install a hidden camera in her office so she could see for herself.

The footage turned out to be even worse than anyone imagined. Not only did the coworker carry out the disturbing ritual, but he would dance around her office with no clothes on, lick her pens, and even rub himself on a framed photo of her little niece who was gone due to an illness, while several coworkers stood in the doorway laughing and filming the whole thing.

Seeing all this made the woman break down. Rather than settle for a quiet firing, she demanded the company board review everything. Before the meeting could happen, every employee involved resigned. She ended up accepting a big promotion from the company, relocated to a new office, and took the one coworker who’d warned her along for a fresh start.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The woman’s decision to document what was happening instead of confronting her coworker immediately turned out to be a smart one. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission encourages employees experiencing workplace harassment to keep detailed records of incidents, including dates, witnesses, and other evidence that may support a complaint.

The story also highlights how employers are expected to respond once they become aware of possible harassment. According to legal professionals at McLane Middleton, companies have a responsibility to take complaints seriously, conduct prompt investigations and take appropriate corrective action when misconduct is confirmed.

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The most shocking part of this story might not be just the employee’s behavior, but the other coworkers who also participated. Workplace experts have found that toxic culture often persists because misconduct becomes normalized or tolerated by bystanders instead of challenged. Addressing these broader cultural problems is just as important as disciplining the main offender.

Many readers appreciate that HR didn’t rush to fire the creepy guy immediately, and conducted a proper investigation that uncovered a much bigger problem within the team. Others praised the woman for gathering evidence and refusing to let the behavior be brushed aside as a joke. What would you have done if you were in the woman’s shoes?

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Netizens cheered for her calm approach and how professionally she handled the creepy incident

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