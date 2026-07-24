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Looking back, I honestly don’t know how I managed to juggle school and a part-time job as a teenager. Between classes, assignments, learning several skills, and work, there were days when making it to bed without a splitting headache felt like an achievement. So, whenever I hear about hardworking teenagers managing so much together, I can’t help but root for them.

The teenager in this story was balancing so much at once. He thought he was doing everything right by not missing classes, keeping up with football practices, showing up to work after, and giving his manager his schedules well in advance. Unfortunately, all that effort meant very little to his boss, who seemed determined to make his life miserable from the beginning.

More info: Reddit

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The most hardworking employees might eventually reach their breaking point when bad bosses make every shift harder than it should be

Image credits: cookie_studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The narrator was a high school senior who spent his final year juggling football practice, classes and evening shifts at a local convenience store

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Image credits: wayhomestudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Instead of appreciating his hard work, his lazy manager repeatedly singled him out while ignoring problems caused by everyone else

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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He took a sick day off, which sparked a confrontation that ended with the frustrated teen walking away from the job

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Image credits: dragonimages / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster got his revenge by gathering photos and videos to expose how badly the incompetent manager had run the store

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Image credits: vecstock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The evidence reached the regional management and resulted in the toxic boss getting demoted from her position

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Image credits: anon

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The poster later crossed paths with his demoted ex-boss later, while earning nearly three times her hourly wage

The Original poster (OP) spent his senior year of high school juggling three demanding things altogether: being a student, playing high school football, and working evenings at a local convenience store. Most of it was manageable, but his store manager seemed to have singled him out as her favorite target, which made his part-time job harder than it should be.

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According to the poster, the manager barely did any work herself. She disappeared for marathon lunch breaks and somehow still found time to report him over the smallest things. The day he picked up his mom’s call at work to arrange a ride home, he was reported. If the morning crew forgot to stock the fridges, the blame was put solely on him, never mind he worked in the evenings.

The breaking point came after the narrator got sick one weekend and called in to say he wouldn’t be able to come. The manager called him the following Friday, demanding he show up to work that weekend since he couldn’t make the previous one or lose his job. Rather than waste another second arguing with someone who had clearly made up her mind, he quit on the spot.

The high school teen walking away from the toxic job was only the beginning. Unknown to the incompetent manager, for weeks he’d secretly documented the store’s filthy conditions, lazy management, and rule-breaking with photos and students. He sent the evidence to the regional management to make sure the case was looked into.

It worked, and the store manager was demoted to an entry-level employee. The narrator’s revenge got even better when he saw her about a year later being chewed out by her boss at another store. Learning that he now made nearly three times her hourly wage was a cherry on top of an already beautiful cake.

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Image credits: lookstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Calling in sick shouldn’t cost someone their job, especially if they follow company policy. The U.S. Department of Labor notes that eligible workers may be protected under laws like the Family and Medical Leave Act. Even when those laws don’t apply, employers are generally expected to enforce attendance policies fairly.

The teen’s biggest advantage in his little revenge is that he documented everything that was happening. Employment attorneys and HR professionals recommend keeping written records, photos, and timelines whenever workplace disputes arise because objective evidence is far more persuasive than memory alone.

Ironically, the evidence didn’t just affect one bad manager; it exposed bigger leadership problems higher up in the chain. Leadership experts argued that toxic managers rarely operate in isolation, especially when poor oversight allows bad behavior to continue unchecked, like that of the store manager.

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Readers couldn’t get enough of the satisfying ending, saying that getting demoted was a harsher punishment than being fired because it forced the manager to answer to others while facing the embarrassment of her fall from power. Have you ever gotten the last laugh on a terrible boss? Tell us your story in the comments below.

Readers applauded the satisfying outcome, saying that the manager’s public demotion was even sweeter than being fired

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