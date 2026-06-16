Toxic Boss Forced To Close Business After Insulting Top Performer, Ends Up Having His Clients Stolen

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Most long-running businesses have some dedicated employees whose commitment is the only reason the company is still going strong. That’s why bosses should give these workers the importance they deserve; otherwise, things might come crumbling down.

This is what happened when a man started feeling dissatisfied with the way his new manager was treating him, so he decided to start a company of his own and steal the clients. This bold move shocked the boss, who didn’t expect to have the rug pulled out from under him that way.

More info: Reddit

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Dissatisfied workers could end up overthrowing the same companies that ruined the passion that they felt for their job

Image credits: cookie_studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that he had started working for a small business as a teen, and that he gained recognition in the field and became an integral part of the company

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Image credits: katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When the owner was going to sell, he allowed the poster a shot at buying it at an unreasonable price, but eventually the company passed to a man named Kyle

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Image credits: pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Even though Kyle kept the poster on as the head honcho of the workplace, he refused to pay him fairly when needed and left him dissatisfied many other times

Image credits: diana.grytsku / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Eventually, when Kyle began asserting his dominance over the poster, the man decided to secretly start his own business and take away all of his current workplace’s clients

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the poster finally launched his business, he managed to get all of Kyle’s clients and also get his old workplace shut down

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The poster explained that he had not actually planned to be a company owner, but that Kyle’s rudeness had essentially pushed him to the brink

The poster had been working for a man named Steve ever since he was a teenager, and his plan was to continue working for the business as long as he could. Since his boss was also generally kind and helpful to him, the OP felt valued and never really thought about leaving the company.

According to research, when employees are appreciated by their leaders for their work, they tend to stay with the business for much longer. This is mainly because being noticed and valued makes them feel good and shows them that their efforts are integral to the team’s functioning.

That’s probably why the poster worked so hard for Steve’s business and also earned a name for himself in the field. Eventually, he had reached such a high position that he was supposed to be next in line to take over the company, but unfortunately, it fell into the hands of a man named Kyle.

In situations like this, when a new manager comes in, employees might find it hard to adjust to their leadership style. Experts also explain that buying a business can be fraught with difficulties, which is why new bosses may take a while to figure it all out and could end up making poor decisions in the process.

Image credits: krakenimages.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

It seems Kyle didn’t really care how the poster was managing his work, as long as he maintained his role as the face of the business. Unfortunately, he did start causing problems when the OP asked him for compensation for extra hours worked, and he made a fuss about other minor things, too.

It can be very tough to do your best at work, only to have your efforts ignored or looked down upon. That’s why professionals suggest having a direct conversation with your manager about the situation so they can understand the effort you are putting into their business, and start valuing you accordingly.

Since Kyle was only ignoring the poster and overlooking his work, the man began secretly building his own company and making a note of their clients. He spent two months setting up the entire business, and only when he was sure that everything was ready, did he send out an email to everyone.

What happened next left the boss shocked because his 50 clients immediately decided to jump ship, and his 25 inactive members also left. This forced Kyle to close the company because he knew he had been defeated, whereas the poster managed to grow his business over the years and make it successful.

What do you think of the man’s sneaky plan of revenge, and do you know anyone who has done something like this? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this story.

Folks were proud of the poster for overthrowing Kyle and felt that the boss got what he deserved