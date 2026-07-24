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It’s easier to end a romantic relationship when your partner lies and cheats. However, if it’s “just” a compatibility issue, the lines get blurrier, and you might feel unsure whether you need to ignore it or solve it.

One woman recently came to the subreddit r/Relationship_Advice to hear what its members thought about her current problem.

She’s an introvert and needs time for herself. But whenever she’s trying to recharge her social battery, her boyfriend starts sending passive-aggressive TikToks about the “bare minimum girlfriend” archetype. And even though her initial reaction is that he’s way out of line, there’s also a part of her wondering if he’s right.

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A year ago, this woman found a boyfriend and everything seemed to be going just fine

Image credits: simonapilolla / magnific (not the actual photo)

Until he started demanding more and more of her personal time

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She needs to recharge her social battery, but thinks he’s making her feel guilty for it

Image credits: ruwindadesilva / magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: DC Studio / magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Significant_Sea_4945

People who read her story shared their advice for the woman and said she shouldn’t rush into moving in with him

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