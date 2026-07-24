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Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal (SMBC) has been making readers laugh for years with its clever mix of science, philosophy, everyday life, and unexpected humor. Created by Zach Weinersmith, the series stands out for its ability to turn even the most complicated ideas into entertaining comics with surprising punchlines.

Weinersmith rarely takes the obvious approach. Instead, he plays with readers' expectations, often taking a joke in an unexpected direction. He's also not afraid to get weird, abstract, or even a little dark when the idea calls for it, which keeps the series feeling fresh and unpredictable. Scroll down to enjoy a selection of his latest comics, and don't forget to tell us which one is your favorite.

More info: patreon.com | Instagram | smbc-comics.com