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Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal (SMBC) has been making readers laugh for years with its clever mix of science, philosophy, everyday life, and unexpected humor. Created by Zach Weinersmith, the series stands out for its ability to turn even the most complicated ideas into entertaining comics with surprising punchlines.

Weinersmith rarely takes the obvious approach. Instead, he plays with readers' expectations, often taking a joke in an unexpected direction. He's also not afraid to get weird, abstract, or even a little dark when the idea calls for it, which keeps the series feeling fresh and unpredictable. Scroll down to enjoy a selection of his latest comics, and don't forget to tell us which one is your favorite.

More info: patreon.com | Instagram | smbc-comics.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a fine line between "not customer focused" and "playing hard to get"

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's mean ! Oh, and she has 1.98 bóóbs, too

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Heaven preserve us from an existence where we all have to parrot praise of our leaders ... (/s)

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    Andrew Keir
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    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Logic based on incorrect data is doomed

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    Andrew Keir
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    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Adam has a lot to apologise for. And Eve, too.

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    Andrew Keir
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    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And when you read this later, you will remember your anger but not necessarily its cause. This may not be an improvement.

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    Andrew Keir
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    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this is an example of mathematics, I'm gong to study sociology.

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    Auntriarch
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    44 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's when you come home he says, I've fixed the washing machine so it doesn't vibrate 😕

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    #19

    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The word osculate sounds much ruder than it is

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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    These Brilliant Smbc Comics Turn Science, Philosophy, And Everyday Life Into The Smartest Kind Of Humor (37 New Comics)

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