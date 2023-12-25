As a retail worker, I tend to deal with a lot of customers. Some good, some bad, and some that just irritate me with little things that they do. What irks you when it comes to dealing with customers?

Customers who go into their life story before they actually tell me what their issue is, or what they need assistance with.

I'm not writing your autobiography. I just wanna know what kind of service your pool table needs.

Bonus irksome points if you cut me off while I'm trying to explain our services, or trying to explain the difference between our products. I sometimes have to deal with minute long spiels before I can say something that takes 3 seconds to explain.

