ADVERTISEMENT

In the story about the terrorizing Thanksgiving Day Chihuahua, I also owned the very same model. He bit everyone, including me; he dove out the window of my car at a big rig driving alongside me. I barely caught him and tossed him back in the car; he ran down a Harley and caused him to crash. In Mexico, they're known as land piranhas, so bravo to you and your husband. In their case, size simply does not matter, so don't let the smooth taste fool you. They're just as dangerous as any full-size dog and quicker than most. My brother and I have the scars to prove it.

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish