Hey Pandas, Why Would Any Grandparents Choose A Dog Over Their Grandchild?
In the story about the terrorizing Thanksgiving Day Chihuahua, I also owned the very same model. He bit everyone, including me; he dove out the window of my car at a big rig driving alongside me. I barely caught him and tossed him back in the car; he ran down a Harley and caused him to crash. In Mexico, they're known as land piranhas, so bravo to you and your husband. In their case, size simply does not matter, so don't let the smooth taste fool you. They're just as dangerous as any full-size dog and quicker than most. My brother and I have the scars to prove it.
