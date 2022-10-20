#1

I always admired my uncle and grand father when they welded. The ability to join two pieces of metal together was just amazing to little me. I finally got my grandfather to teach me to weld (that's a story in itself). I always wanted to be a welder but it was hard to find an entry level welding position. I drifted through life for a while. I worked a lot of farm job, did sales for a bit. Was a bartender for a bit. But I got a lucky break at a temp job of all places. I was temporary general laborer. My supervisor seen that I had welding experience and encouraged me to apply for a open fabrication position. That was my lucky break. 11 years later I'm running my area with one person above me. I got certified for welding stainless and titanium. Ended up getting a bachelor's degree in welding as I went . I get to design lift fixtures and make critical lift fixtures. The pay could be better. I turn down job offers at other companies at higher pay because I love my job. I love the challenges. I'm finally doing the job that I dreamed of as a kid. I have an amazing boss. I have a decent crew under me.