#1

I'm learning German, so the grammatical differences between that and English keep tripping me up, but in my experience, English itself is much harder. Every single time, I will always mispell words like "wednesday", "surprised", or "opportunity", because this language is an abomination.



We have "read", "read", "reed", and "red". In those four words, we have three spellings, four meanings, and two pronounciations.



We have "lie" and "lie", which are spelled and pronounced the exact same, yet have two different unrelated meanings.



Finally, we have "there", "they're", and "their". All pronounced the same. All with different meanings.



I swear to god it is easier to understand why a train station is masculine and a subway station is feminine than to master the English language.