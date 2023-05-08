1submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Liminal Space Photo?
Do you ever get "that feeling" when you look at a photo? A school at night? A nondescript office hallway. Maybe an empty shopping mall, or a house with no furniture. Perhaps the most famous example of this is the Backrooms. Most people are disturbed by these photos and are uncomfortable around them. But there are some liminal spaces that are comforting. That is what this post is. Pandas, please find and post the most comforting liminal space you have, whether it's off the internet, or a photo you took yourself.
Liminal Space
Oops, didn't realise this was an image. This is my first post!
