Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Excerpt From The Book You’ve Written?
I hope I spelled that right, but anyways! Your favorite quote or paragraph or really anything from your book. I'd love to hear it!
#1
"The sky is gorgeous from up here, a clear blue, striped with violet and orange and rose as the sun hits the horizon, illuminating the outlines of the mountains on the other side of the Ring with a dark indigo that's almost indistinguishable from black."
It may be obvious that I enjoy describing pretty things. Have this entire paragraph dedicated to saying that sunsets are cool.
(The Ring is a mountain range in my fantasy world, just to be clear)
#2
"Eris laughs. "What's life without a little fun? I'd risk the scandal."
I don't really have any response to that, so I shrug. "Lead the way. If you get arrested, I'm not going to get you out."
They stand up and grin. "If I get arrested, I'm going to say that it was your idea."
They start to make their way up the old, creaky stairs and I follow them a second after. "If you get arrested, I'm going to tell them that you were planning to commit serial murder."
They smile. "With what weapon? My charm and good looks?"
I bite back a laugh. "That and the gun that I would plant in your horse's saddlebags."
"The gun that you would get where?" They reach the top of the stairs and wait for me.
"How do you know I don't already have it? I tend to prepare myself for things like this, after all."
"You don't know how to shoot a gun, Rez. It doesn't seem very prepared of you to stock yourself a weapon that you don't know how to use."
They're right, but I don't dignify them with a response."
I'm pretty fond of this for whatever reason. Erez ftw
If you have constructive criticism on either one, I'd love to hear it! Keep in mind that this is a first draft, though