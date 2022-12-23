#1

#1

"The sky is gorgeous from up here, a clear blue, striped with violet and orange and rose as the sun hits the horizon, illuminating the outlines of the mountains on the other side of the Ring with a dark indigo that's almost indistinguishable from black."



It may be obvious that I enjoy describing pretty things. Have this entire paragraph dedicated to saying that sunsets are cool.

(The Ring is a mountain range in my fantasy world, just to be clear)



#2

"Eris laughs. "What's life without a little fun? I'd risk the scandal."

I don't really have any response to that, so I shrug. "Lead the way. If you get arrested, I'm not going to get you out."

They stand up and grin. "If I get arrested, I'm going to say that it was your idea."

They start to make their way up the old, creaky stairs and I follow them a second after. "If you get arrested, I'm going to tell them that you were planning to commit serial murder."

They smile. "With what weapon? My charm and good looks?"

I bite back a laugh. "That and the gun that I would plant in your horse's saddlebags."

"The gun that you would get where?" They reach the top of the stairs and wait for me.

"How do you know I don't already have it? I tend to prepare myself for things like this, after all."

"You don't know how to shoot a gun, Rez. It doesn't seem very prepared of you to stock yourself a weapon that you don't know how to use."

They're right, but I don't dignify them with a response."



I'm pretty fond of this for whatever reason. Erez ftw



If you have constructive criticism on either one, I'd love to hear it! Keep in mind that this is a first draft, though