#1

Ok this happened at a sleepover about a year ago. So basically me and my friend got bored and decided to try to make a good tasting altered version of Sprites and she didn't have any glasses in the cabinets except for what was apparently her parents wedding glasses and they were REALLY expensive. So somehow somebody knocked it over and broke them which got her mom super mad and when her mom saw what had happened me and my friend were driving around her neighborhood in her golf cart and her mom ran outside furious yelling for her to come back and so of course I went with her. Her mom yelled at her and she even started crying (which yeah I'd probably do the same) this was absurdly awkward for me and I ended up totally freaking out for some reason and started crying because... I suck at dealing with awkward situations XD. So anyways my friend got in huge trouble and had to clean for the rest of the day. Her mom took me home and it was just me and her mom in the car and it was super awkward because we had both just stopped crying. I was so glad when it was over because it was probably the MOST awkward thing to ever happen to me