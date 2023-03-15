#1

I was like 14, and this random old lady came up to me and started giving me heaps of life advice. She said to travel a lot before you got married, because once you're married you won't have freedom again. And don't waste your lives, dearies. Marry late. Travel now.



When she left, we all laughed.



Now in my late teens, and I think she had it right.

I'm planning to travel.