Not necessarily the worst, but some advice can just be... odd.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I was like 14, and this random old lady came up to me and started giving me heaps of life advice. She said to travel a lot before you got married, because once you're married you won't have freedom again. And don't waste your lives, dearies. Marry late. Travel now.

When she left, we all laughed.

Now in my late teens, and I think she had it right.
I'm planning to travel.

Report

1point
Lil Miss Hobbit
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish