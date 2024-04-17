How did you lose a friend? got in a stupid fight?

#1

Had a best friend for about 7 years, we had a lot in common and eventually developed a sibling-like relationship. Then, when we were about 20-ish, she did a 180° turn. She started to act condescending, things we both loved suddenly weren't good enough for her, started to consume weird pseudo-intellectual stuff.
She eventually fell into some alt-right rabbit hole with its entry point being Jordan Peterson (at that point, I had no idea who that was). The final nail in the coffin was when she just casually mentioned she supports conversion therapy ("curing" LGBT+ people using torturous methods). I let it die after that. I couldn't stand being friends with a homophobe, and I have a feeling she no longer found me intellectually stimulating enough anyway.
So yeah, that's how I lost a female friend to a misogynist pseudo-intellectual hack.

Luke Branwen
#2

Plain and simple: politics.
I've lost several friends in the past 8 years, or so. Most were no big loss, but I still cannot understand how intelligent and educated people can be so easily fooled.

Charles McChristy
