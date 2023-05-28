The time explains itself, lmao

What's the most embarrassing thing you've ever done ✨in public✨

#1

The most embarrassing thing I've ever done in public was probably go out in cosplay! I'm sure my friends would disagree and tell you something else, but from what I remember of my life that would be it :> I've gone out in cosplay like 5 or more times? Just recently was my first time going out in cosplay without my friends, lol

CallMeAce (She/her)
