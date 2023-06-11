Mine is because Twilight Princess was the first Legend of Zelda game I played.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Erm, it is juts my name. Boring I know.

Report

3points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NATHANIEL!!! you’re back! you missed SOO much lmao glad you’re ok.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

well, my real name is amidhaar but i don’t like it that much, so everyone just calls me amy, and i just added stars cause, well, ✨stars✨.

Report

2points
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

shanila was some sort of super saiyan power up that was from a magical girl series i watched as a kid and i chose it cuz both the word and the power up is very cool. pheonixes are my fav mythological creature and i love those little fire birdies :D

Report

1point
shanila.pheonix_
POST
#4

It sounds cool, also, it doesn't let people know a lot about me, which is intentional.

Report

0points
mysterious(all pronouns)
POST
#5

"Lakota" is the name I've used to represent myself online since I was 10... which was THIRTY-ONE years ago XD My first username on AOL (on dial-up internet!) was "CCLakota" - my IRL initials plus "Lakota". The origin of the name itself was a wolf named Lakota, who was born in 1991 to the Sawtooth Pack, a captive wolf pack who helped educate people about wolves and wolf behavior. My dad got me one of those "Sponsor a Wolf" kits where you could choose which wolf you wanted to sponsor. In the little description booklet, I learned that Lakota was the brother to the pack's leader, Kamots, and was described as a silly wolf who would often be the one to initiate play with his packmates. Plus, the word "Lakota" is loosely translated to "ally" or "friend", and that was me - silly, always playing and joking around, and (trying) to be everyone's friend. So, I started using the name. I've gone by "Lakota" for so many years (and in so many online games/online sites) that I respond to it as readily as I do my real name, Crystal XD And the "wolf" part - well, wolves have been my favorite animal since I was 6 XD I used to draw myself as a wolf even when I was a single-digit child, because I hated drawing humans. Anyway! If you see a "LakotaWolf" or "LakotaSilver" (or "LakotaSilverWolf") online, it's probably me! My online "persona/fursona" of Lakota is a yellow-and-black wolf. If you want to see her "character sheet", it's here: https://splintyr.com/lakota/ All of her markings have special meaning to me XD Apologies for the length, but my username is pretty meaningful to me and has been my identity online for over three decades :) P.S. - the original Lakota the wolf died in 2002 at the age of 11 :(

Report

0points
Lakota Wolf
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh! I thought you you a part of the Lakota tribe, a subset of the Sioux people.

0
0points
reply

See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish