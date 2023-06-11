#5

"Lakota" is the name I've used to represent myself online since I was 10... which was THIRTY-ONE years ago XD My first username on AOL (on dial-up internet!) was "CCLakota" - my IRL initials plus "Lakota". The origin of the name itself was a wolf named Lakota, who was born in 1991 to the Sawtooth Pack, a captive wolf pack who helped educate people about wolves and wolf behavior. My dad got me one of those "Sponsor a Wolf" kits where you could choose which wolf you wanted to sponsor. In the little description booklet, I learned that Lakota was the brother to the pack's leader, Kamots, and was described as a silly wolf who would often be the one to initiate play with his packmates. Plus, the word "Lakota" is loosely translated to "ally" or "friend", and that was me - silly, always playing and joking around, and (trying) to be everyone's friend. So, I started using the name. I've gone by "Lakota" for so many years (and in so many online games/online sites) that I respond to it as readily as I do my real name, Crystal XD And the "wolf" part - well, wolves have been my favorite animal since I was 6 XD I used to draw myself as a wolf even when I was a single-digit child, because I hated drawing humans. Anyway! If you see a "LakotaWolf" or "LakotaSilver" (or "LakotaSilverWolf") online, it's probably me! My online "persona/fursona" of Lakota is a yellow-and-black wolf. If you want to see her "character sheet", it's here: https://splintyr.com/lakota/ All of her markings have special meaning to me XD Apologies for the length, but my username is pretty meaningful to me and has been my identity online for over three decades :) P.S. - the original Lakota the wolf died in 2002 at the age of 11 :(