I'm curious to see your pets. Post a photo of them being a weirdo and don't forget to tell us a bit about them.

#1

My Nans Cat Cleo Looking At Everyone She Wants To Kill And/ Or Mame

Lemme get the lemons
#2

My Dog Ralph Being Bored About The Fact That The Neighbours Washing Line Is Not A Suit!

Lemme get the lemons
#3

His Name Is Jynx

DustTea
#4

This Is Kodiak (We Just Call Him Kodi)

DustTea
#5

This Is Lucy, Our Rescue From Romania. She's Normally A Very Majestic Diva But She Can't Resist Rolling Around In Dry Grass, Even Better When She Finds A Grassy Hill To Roll Down

GoodWolf
