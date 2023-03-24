2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Excuse You’ve Ever Said Just Because You Didn’t Want To Say No?
Some of us are extroverts and some of us are introverts. That’s just the way it is. I’d like to ask the introverts who never want to go anywhere, but at the same time are afraid to say no. What’s your best excuse?
For me, it’s definitely a good one for someone on my family’s birthday. No one remembers all the relatives you have and exactly when their birthdays are. What are your “gentle lies?”
This post may include affiliate links.
My mom said no was my excuse for anything when I was young. I'd make sure she knew too so all my bases were covered
Party next Friday night? Darn! That's when I rearrange my sock drawer. Sorry!