Some of us are extroverts and some of us are introverts. That’s just the way it is. I’d like to ask the introverts who never want to go anywhere, but at the same time are afraid to say no. What’s your best excuse?

 

For me, it’s definitely a good one for someone on my family’s birthday. No one remembers all the relatives you have and exactly when their birthdays are. What are your “gentle lies?”

#1

My mom said no was my excuse for anything when I was young. I'd make sure she knew too so all my bases were covered

actaeon cross
#2

Party next Friday night? Darn! That's when I rearrange my sock drawer. Sorry!

Monty Glue
