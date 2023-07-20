2submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Got You Excited, But Disappointed You When You Learned More About It?
As people with different interests, we tend to enjoy different things. And when something catches our interest, we get excited to see what comes of the project. Be it a movie, a tv show, a video game, or whatever else it may be.
However, when more details emerge, there are times when our perception of that project change immediately. Was there a new project you were excited for that disappointed you when new details on the project came out? And if so, what details sunk the idea in your mind?
being alive 💀
A very recent one that stung me.
I am someone who very much became a fan of Invincible from the Amazon Prime show. I knew of the comics, but I never personally read any of them just due to not finding them.
A few days ago, they revealed a trailer for a new game called Invincible: Guarding the Globe. And the trailer looked good. The character models of Invincible, Atom Eve, and Monster Girl looked great in a 3D cell-shaded art style, and the cutscene looked good... Until another Atom Eve and two more Monster Girl's showed up. That's when the game started to be sus.
And just a few seconds later... they tacked on the gameplay. Which happens to be your standard mobile phone "RPG" that would see your team battle against another, but only requiring the most minimal of involvement from the player, and every other character more than likely needing to be bought.
Screw me for hoping for a fighting game, or maybe even a "Marvel Ultimate Alliance"/"X-Men Destiny" styled RPG, am I right?
Let's hope the Mortal Kombat 1 rumours are true, so that way an Invincible character will be able to have a better first video game appearance.