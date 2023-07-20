As people with different interests, we tend to enjoy different things. And when something catches our interest, we get excited to see what comes of the project. Be it a movie, a tv show, a video game, or whatever else it may be.

However, when more details emerge, there are times when our perception of that project change immediately. Was there a new project you were excited for that disappointed you when new details on the project came out? And if so, what details sunk the idea in your mind?