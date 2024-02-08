Just be appropriate!

#1

i have this thing called a "safe show"

its basically a show that i can recommend to people (usually irl). i call it a safe show because its a show that seems fitting for my age group, is not that controversial, and well liked so people don't judge me when i tell it to them. its a show that i enjoy fairly well and have watched, so if asked any questions, i can respond! for example, in class, my teacher asked everyone what show they would recommend people to watch, and i said young sheldon. i love that show, but if you know me, then you know my fav show is rottmnt. its just that my "safe show" is young sheldon.

shanila.pheonix_
#2

while online, since idk how people actually look or sound like, i just imagine it based off of their pfps. if we use my pfp as an example, then i would imagine rottmnt donnie and his voice, even though i look and sound completely different. its kinda fun imagining stuff like this :D

shanila.pheonix_
