2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s An Odd Habit You Do Sometimes?
Just be appropriate!
This post may include affiliate links.
i have this thing called a "safe show"
its basically a show that i can recommend to people (usually irl). i call it a safe show because its a show that seems fitting for my age group, is not that controversial, and well liked so people don't judge me when i tell it to them. its a show that i enjoy fairly well and have watched, so if asked any questions, i can respond! for example, in class, my teacher asked everyone what show they would recommend people to watch, and i said young sheldon. i love that show, but if you know me, then you know my fav show is rottmnt. its just that my "safe show" is young sheldon.
while online, since idk how people actually look or sound like, i just imagine it based off of their pfps. if we use my pfp as an example, then i would imagine rottmnt donnie and his voice, even though i look and sound completely different. its kinda fun imagining stuff like this :D