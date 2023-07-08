0submissions
Hey Pandas. What’s An Inside Joke Between You And A Friend Or A Family Member That Would Sound Really Weird If You Didn’t Know The Context?
My best friend and I have all sorts of weird inside jokes that only we understand! Sometimes, even we don't remember the origins! Inside jokes strengthen bonds between people and also evoke feelings of humor and friendship, making everyone feel more positive, optimistic, and energetic. What greetings, nicknames, or funny responses do you have in your friend group?
