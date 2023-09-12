1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s A Win You’ve Had Recently?
Big or small, we’re all here to support and uplift each other, and sometimes it’s good to be congratulated on something that you thought no one really cared about that matters to you.
This post may include affiliate links.
So I’ve been picking my lips since before I can remember, and recently I’ve been making real efforts to avoid it and use lip balm instead. It’s been difficult, but last night I realised that my lips were totally clear! No bit of peeling skin where I’d already pulled some off, no scab from where I went to deep, nothing. I didn’t expect to get so emotional when I realised, but no, I cried for a while. Now that there’s no imperfections for me to get a hold on to, hopefully it’ll just get easier from here, and I can end it by Christmas.