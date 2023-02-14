1submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s A Saying That’s Unique To Where You Live?
For example, Southernisms: "Butter me sideways", "I'm gonna hug you in the neck", "I'm fit to be tied", "Bless your heart". Not to mention, the argument between Northerners and Southerners over what a toboggan is (a sled or a hat).
I present to you-North Carolina:
1. We freak out over an inch of snow, but a hurricane is peak entertainment/no big deal.
2. The weather is batshit insane.
3. We were (and are) "First In Flight", not Ohio.
4. Two very s****y presidents were from here, and we don't talk about them. Ever.
5. Grown adults will get into actual fights over college sports.
6. Char-Grill!
7. C h e e r w i n e