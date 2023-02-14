#1

I present to you-North Carolina:



1. We freak out over an inch of snow, but a hurricane is peak entertainment/no big deal.

2. The weather is batshit insane.

3. We were (and are) "First In Flight", not Ohio.

4. Two very s****y presidents were from here, and we don't talk about them. Ever.

5. Grown adults will get into actual fights over college sports.

6. Char-Grill!

7. C h e e r w i n e