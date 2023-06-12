It's all in the title!

#1

the axolotl circulatory system is very inefficient, as the ventricles are combined which mixes the oxygenated and unoxygenated blood.

PopscotchM
#2

Due to shrinking/changing habitats, Polar Bears are increasingly sharing territory with Grizzly Bears. The bears can and do mate, there are Pizzly and Grolar Bears out there.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
#3

A natural predator of the Moose is the Killer Whale.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
