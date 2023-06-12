3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s A Random Fact Or Story You Want To Tell?
It's all in the title!
This post may include affiliate links.
the axolotl circulatory system is very inefficient, as the ventricles are combined which mixes the oxygenated and unoxygenated blood.
Due to shrinking/changing habitats, Polar Bears are increasingly sharing territory with Grizzly Bears. The bears can and do mate, there are Pizzly and Grolar Bears out there.
A natural predator of the Moose is the Killer Whale.