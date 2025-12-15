ADVERTISEMENT

In Denmark, we have kravlenisser (literally translated as “crawling gnomes” or “elves”). They are cardboard gnomes/elves. Traditionally, you buy a cardboard sheet with drawings of gnomes or elves that are goofing around, being cute, or mischievous. You cut them out and place them on your bookshelf, paintings, or anywhere you like.They were invented by Frederik Bramming in 1947. Try googling Bramming Kravlenisser or just Kravlenisser.What’s something special in your country?