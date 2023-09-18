Whether you won the lottery, came into a large inheritance, or was simply gifted a large amount of money, what would you do to truly change the lives of people that really needed help?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

In my country, people that become homeless are often put into emergency accomodation but must either surrender their pets or find a loved one to care for them until the individual recieves permanent social housing. I would open beautiful accomodation in which people can bring their pets to live with them until the individual finds a permanent home. Social services don't understand that pets can be the only family some people have. Having gone through it myself years ago and had to surrender my pet to an animal shelter was horrendous, I would put an end to this.

Report

1point
Jaaawn
POST

#2

I would buy a houses and give them to people who can't afford to buy a house.

I also want to buy a holiday home (don't know where) and let people who have cancer have free holidays.

Report

0points
Julie S
POST
#3

I would fund a Super PAC of the candidate that's running against everyone in my state's current government - I live in Florida

Report

0points
David Furritus
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish