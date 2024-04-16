Having a crush is so much fun. Undoubtedly, crazy things can happen or have happened. Please share your experience, and spare no details!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

He took advantage of my cousin and denied it...

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Stacy Byrd
Add photo comments
POST

#2

I was participating in a solo/ensemble competition for choir at school, and found out I got to move up to state level. When I got the email, the first person I texted about it was my crush (who lives in a different state). He replied saying he was so proud of me! It made my day 🥰

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Spooky Demon Bat (she/they)
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Well... we kinda broke up... but we still like each other... but none of us can admit that... and... my life is complicated!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alley Childress
Add photo comments
POST
#4

I've known her since second grade, but I'm two grades younger than her. She went to middle school before me, and when I got there, we're kind of friends but also not really talking to each other. I don't know how to approach her and the school years almost over😰

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Elyse Childress
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish