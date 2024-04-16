4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Interesting Thing That Happened To You With A Crush?
Having a crush is so much fun. Undoubtedly, crazy things can happen or have happened. Please share your experience, and spare no details!
This post may include affiliate links.
He took advantage of my cousin and denied it...
I was participating in a solo/ensemble competition for choir at school, and found out I got to move up to state level. When I got the email, the first person I texted about it was my crush (who lives in a different state). He replied saying he was so proud of me! It made my day 🥰
Well... we kinda broke up... but we still like each other... but none of us can admit that... and... my life is complicated!
I've known her since second grade, but I'm two grades younger than her. She went to middle school before me, and when I got there, we're kind of friends but also not really talking to each other. I don't know how to approach her and the school years almost over😰