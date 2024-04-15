3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Was The Meanest Thing You’ve Ever Seen?
We've all met mean people. Whether it be sexist, racist, or another form of discrimination, tell me what the mean thing you've ever seen is.
There was this one girl in middle school who was so f***ing mean! There were these other two kids who were both slightly overweight, and they were dating for a short period of time. This girl heard about it and said 'good, the two fatties are together'. 😡🤬
Some people are just rude. Why doesn't she gain a few pounds and see if she likes people calling her fat?
So one time we were doing Kickball in P.E. and whenever the pitcher rolled the ball, this one kid would stand there and let the ball roll through his legs before he stood right in front of the kid trying to kick. Everyone was yelling at the poor kid to tell him to kick, and I don't understand why the guy blocking him wouldn't just go away! People suck.
Kid in my sister's school (like, 10 years ago) cut a chunk out of her longish hair. I don't know the reason (we never found out who did it), but it was probably because they held that stupid belief that "boys can't have long hair" or something. She's mtf, in case you're confused by my wording of this. But seriously, why that person did such a shítty thing is a mystery.