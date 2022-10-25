I want to hear stories of when people tried to put you down but ended up embarrassing themselves.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

A bully and his friends crowded around me and he tried to insult me by calling me gay. He and his friends snickered like they got me. I said, "Damn, how'd you know?" He stopped laughing and asked if I was really gay, like he had a hard time believing it. .He didn't want to embarrass himself in front of his friends.
"Why don't you kiss me? If I enjoy it, you'll have your answer.." His face turned red and his friends laughed at him. He ended up embarrassing himself Of course, I would've never kissed a creep like him, but his reaction great...

Report

1point
Taking My Antidepressants
POST
#2

"yOu'Re AuTiStIc" "you're right I am! I have Aspergers! It's part on the spectrum in the high functioning area. Meaning I can act just like you and do normal things, I just act a little weird and honestly more people love that then not. Sorry you don't" while saying this I watched as their smirk changed to guilt. Ahhh, it's great

Report

0points
Chickens are fluffy
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish