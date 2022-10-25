2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was That One Time When Someone Tried To Insult You But It Backfired?
I want to hear stories of when people tried to put you down but ended up embarrassing themselves.
A bully and his friends crowded around me and he tried to insult me by calling me gay. He and his friends snickered like they got me. I said, "Damn, how'd you know?" He stopped laughing and asked if I was really gay, like he had a hard time believing it. .He didn't want to embarrass himself in front of his friends.
"Why don't you kiss me? If I enjoy it, you'll have your answer.." His face turned red and his friends laughed at him. He ended up embarrassing himself Of course, I would've never kissed a creep like him, but his reaction great...
"yOu'Re AuTiStIc" "you're right I am! I have Aspergers! It's part on the spectrum in the high functioning area. Meaning I can act just like you and do normal things, I just act a little weird and honestly more people love that then not. Sorry you don't" while saying this I watched as their smirk changed to guilt. Ahhh, it's great