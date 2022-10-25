#1

A bully and his friends crowded around me and he tried to insult me by calling me gay. He and his friends snickered like they got me. I said, "Damn, how'd you know?" He stopped laughing and asked if I was really gay, like he had a hard time believing it. .He didn't want to embarrass himself in front of his friends.

"Why don't you kiss me? If I enjoy it, you'll have your answer.." His face turned red and his friends laughed at him. He ended up embarrassing himself Of course, I would've never kissed a creep like him, but his reaction great...