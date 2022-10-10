0submissions
Hey Pandas, What Was A Story You Were Told That Makes You Wonder, “How?”
Storytelling. I like to sit on the foot of my mothers bed and listen to her tell fascinating stories from the 1980's. There were the dare devil stories, the absolute a******* stories, and the ones that made me wonder how the way it played out happened. Honestly, how do you end up fighting a very experienced boxer when you have no experience and win? I want to know your stories of "How did that happen?"!
