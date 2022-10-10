Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, What Was A Story You Were Told That Makes You Wonder, “How?”
11points

0submissions

1week left

Ask Pandas8 hours ago

Hey Pandas, What Was A Story You Were Told That Makes You Wonder, “How?”

ZingaliciousZingalicious
Community member
Add Answer
Add Answer

Storytelling. I like to sit on the foot of my mothers bed and listen to her tell fascinating stories from the 1980's. There were the dare devil stories, the absolute a******* stories, and the ones that made me wonder how the way it played out happened. Honestly, how do you end up fighting a very experienced boxer when you have no experience and win? I want to know your stories of "How did that happen?"!

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish
Zingalicious
Zingalicious
Author, Community member

She/They I like to draw! I wanna become a Forensic Pathologist :3 Likes Grape Juice.I have a rare heart condition called ARSA (Look it up I don't know how to explain thank you)

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business that mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda