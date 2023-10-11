What products, teams, etc, have had their name changed because it was insensitive?

Fairy Penguins were renamed to Little Penguins in Australia because the powers that be decided it was offensive to gay people. Really stupid in my opinion, because fairies as mythical creatures were around before it being used as a homophobic slur, and it was done after that term became less popular.

Huddo's sister
the pancake brand Aunt Jemima got changed to the Pearl Milling Company

shanila.pheonix_
I think the word gay? It used to mean happy. Now it is something entirely different. I don't mind though

Ruby White
There is a cheese company in Australia (but now majority owned by a Canadian company) that used to be called C**n. It was changed because of the connection to a racist slur, even though it is not one we use in Australia.

Huddo's sister
NFL team Washington Redskins. "Redskins" is a slur against Native Americans. The previous owner of the team, Dan Snyder - who was a terrible person in general - pushed back against calls to change the name, but then the George Floyd protests happened, and public pressure just became too much, and they retired the name. Comically, they couldn't come up with a new name before their season started, so they were called the "Washington Football Team" for two years, before coming up with their current name: the Commanders.

JoyfulZebra
3 hours ago

I'm glad they changed the name, but "the Commanders" is such a bad name in my opinion. From what I know, "the Red Wolves" or "Red Tails" were both options, and would've helped bring attention to the namesakes, which would be cool

