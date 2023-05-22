For many people, scenes in movies and series' can be dramatic, heart-wrenching, terrifying, or intentionally funny. Sometimes, however, there's a scene that's supposed to be one of the above, but due to poor execution on the filmmakers' or showrunners' parts, ends up being silly, over-the-top, or just plain absurd. I would like my fellow pandas to share scenes from films that they found incredibly silly, despite the movie wanting you to take it seriously.