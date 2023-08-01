3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Part In A Movie Gives You Goosebumps?
Share it with us!
This post may include affiliate links.
The part in Harry Potter And The Halfblood Prince when Snape heals Malfoy. I don’t know why but when he was saying the incantation I got goosebumps. ¯_(ツ)_/¯
The very first and last scene of Oppenheimer.
Jason and the Argonauts. 1963. A Ray Harryhausen classic. When the skeleton soldiers emerge, Just as they charge, they let out a scream. Every time a shudder down my neck. I shuddered just now thinking about it.