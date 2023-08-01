Share it with us!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

The part in Harry Potter And The Halfblood Prince when Snape heals Malfoy. I don’t know why but when he was saying the incantation I got goosebumps. ¯_(ツ)_/¯

Report

0points
𝕊𝕙𝕪 𝔻𝕣𝕒𝕘𝕠𝕟 (𝕤𝕙𝕖/𝕙𝕖𝕣) 󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
POST

#2

The very first and last scene of Oppenheimer.

Report

0points
CascadedFalls
POST
#3

Jason and the Argonauts. 1963. A Ray Harryhausen classic. When the skeleton soldiers emerge, Just as they charge, they let out a scream. Every time a shudder down my neck. I shuddered just now thinking about it.

Report

0points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish