Lies can ruin your life. I lie constantly about little things "yes I read your text," "I've heard of that show," "that sounds familiar,"

But it's the big and destructive ones we can't take back. 

Does anyone else ever feel that way?

For me, it's lying about something rather private last year. I just need to get this out: every night I am haunted by a replaying image of my dad's smile fading from his face when he realized what I was doing. I saw the happiness wiped away. It makes me cry each time I picture it.

