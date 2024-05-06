3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Item(s) Have You Held On To Since Childhood, Hoping They Would Increase In Value?
Have you jealously guarded a family treasure for years only to find out its fake or worthless? are you an obsessive collector of stuff you hope will pay for your retirement only to have it valued and be disappointed?
I'll start. when i was a child i was a big fan of Planet of the Apes comics (i'm in UK). i saved every copy from issue one onward (in 1974) thinking that one day i would amass a fortune. I got pitied by an expert some years ago when i tried to get them valued. Today, issue one is worth around five pounds. the others...pennies. such a low valuation leads me to believe that everyone who reads this article also possesses a full collection of Planet of the apes comics. :)
Beanie Babies yes I fell into that trap of believing they would be valuable in years to come.
my great great grandmas how to draw fashion book.