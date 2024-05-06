Have you jealously guarded a family treasure for years only to find out its fake or worthless? are you an obsessive collector of stuff you hope will pay for your retirement only to have it valued and be disappointed?

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

I'll start. when i was a child i was a big fan of Planet of the Apes comics (i'm in UK). i saved every copy from issue one onward (in 1974) thinking that one day i would amass a fortune. I got pitied by an expert some years ago when i tried to get them valued. Today, issue one is worth around five pounds. the others...pennies. such a low valuation leads me to believe that everyone who reads this article also possesses a full collection of Planet of the apes comics. :)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Donnie Mc00
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Beanie Babies yes I fell into that trap of believing they would be valuable in years to come.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie S
Add photo comments
POST
#3

my great great grandmas how to draw fashion book.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Faye Drewit
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish