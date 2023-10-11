#1 Not sure I it counts because it's not "technically" the doctors' faults, but I have a chronic pain condition in my wrist and it feels like no one cares. Almost all the doctors I've talked to were like "yeah, I have no clue what's wrong with you, you're just gonna be in pain forever." A doctor finally told me I probably have CRPS (complex regional pain syndrome) but it seems like it's just a kind of "well you don't have any of these other things, so you must have this."

#2 Been seen by my regular doctor for a few years about belly bloating problems, been hard to nail down but we've made some progress with diet, etc. The last time I was in there the doc was not in the mood that day or something and dismissed what I was saying and came back in the room with like 4 years of chart data and implied my problems were because of weight alone. The data she presented showed that I fluctuated 10-12 pounds back and forth over the entire time I had been seeing her; haven't been back since.

#3 Several years ago I went to the ER because I had a worsening extreme headache. When I saw a doctor he didn't pay attention to what I had to say, didn't want to examine me, and told me he thought I was a "drug seeker" faking pain to get pain medication. He told me to go home without any treatment. Left I sat in the ER waiting room because my headache continued to get worse. I was so desperate for help and even though I was a grown adult in my 30's and was 2,000 miles from my parents I called them for help. My Father just happens to be a doctor and my Mother is a hospital administrator. They called someone in authority at the hospital I was at and within 20 a couple of ER nurses got me out of the waiting room and back into the ER where I saw the doctor again. This time the doctor listened to what I had to say and ordered a brain MRI. The brain MRI showed that I had Superior Sagittal Sinus Thrombosis which is blood clots in my brain. I ended up spending 2 week in ICU. I was told that if they had not found the brain clots when they did would have died in a few hours. If I had not called my parents for help I would have died in the ER waiting room.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 so in 6th grade i went to the doctor for suspected scoliosis. got an x ray to confirm, i did indeed. we went to a special orthopedic hospital for them to treat me, they said i was almost done growing so bracing wouldn't do much cause if i was almost done growing than the curves would be too right? well my curves were at 30-40 degrees then. 6 months later, my next appointment. a five-degree progression for both curves and pain had gotten worse. guess who STILL was told bracing wouldn't work? another six months goes by, my curves are at 50. both of them. now eligible for surgery, they wanted me to wait a year to see if it stopped progressing because it had slowed. sooo now i'm just holding on till february.

#5 I was at the doctor's office to get my flu shot and the last few times I had gotten shots, I had fainted. We told the nurse in charge of administering the shot that I faint when I get shots. She didn't listen. I got the shot and my head started to pound. I stood up, as she said we should go because she was busy. I nearly fainted and she started panicking because I lay back down on the chair. For the next 10 minutes, I lay there all while trying not to faint and having the nurse try and get me to leave because she thought I was overreacting. When I was finally ready to get up, she rolled her eyes at me when I left and sighed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 On one of the occasions that I got hit by a car, I was still having severe back pain a few hours later. So, as someone that grew up on a farm does, instead of getting medical aid, I decided to have a hot bath to ease things up.



Needless to say, I got stuck. A few hours later, Gramps had kicked the door in, helped me dress and took me to the hospital.



The doctor that saw me asked when I had last had a bowel movement. 'Last night', I said, 'But I think it's probably more related to the car that hit me, and not when I last squeezed one out'.

'No, no, no' said the doc, 'You're just constipated, go home and have a poo'. I spent 20 minutes arguing with the langer to no avail. 'Go and have a poo and you'll feel fine', then discharged me.



That afternoon, I went to my local GP. Nice guy, former surgeon that developed arthritis. He took a look and my back, called an ambulance, and a few hours later I was having surgery to relieve the pressure on my spine.



Ironically, my GP said that I was just one big straining shite away from doing some serious damage.

#7 I have a syncope disorder, and a thyroid problem.



I was 112 pounds the second time I went to the er, three days after my first trip. They gave me an ekg and told me I was just having an anxiety attack. I feel they looked at my mental health disabilities and not the fact I have a real problem. I fought out about that, and they literally accused me of starving myself even though my thyroid hormones were so low, the endocrinologist had no idea what was going on. Basically hypo with signs of hyper, and my dad didn’t help, saying I don’t eat a lot and said I was always exercising. I yelled at the doctor and they made me take Ativan. They think I have pots. And I got diagnosed with cancer :)