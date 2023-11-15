Is there a dog that weed up the annoying co-workers leg in the street, or a baby that flung food at your partner after a snarky comment, tell us the funniest true story you have!

I had a really annoying friend that had been jealous of me since I earned new badges at a club while he was away on holiday, and he said it was my fault that he wouldn’t be promoted! When we did a community event, a dog came up and weed all over his uniform, soaking the leg ! REVENGE AT ITS BEST!!!

Amalie Jaye
