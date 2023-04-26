2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is The Craziest Thing You Would Do For 1 Billion Dollars?
I a curious to know what is the craziest thing you Pandas would do for a billion dollars.
This post may include affiliate links.
New Zealand dollar? Or Zimbabwean dollar? I want to be sure of the exchange rate.
For 1 Billion dollars, I would burn 2 Billion dollars.
Tbh the better question is what wouldn't you do. It's enough money to keep me, my parents, and my kids if I choose to have them comfortable, and probably my family would be set for generations.