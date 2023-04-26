I a curious to know what is the craziest thing you Pandas would do for a billion dollars.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

New Zealand dollar? Or Zimbabwean dollar? I want to be sure of the exchange rate.

For 1 Billion dollars, I would burn 2 Billion dollars.

Report

0points
Nathaniel
POST
#2

Tbh the better question is what wouldn't you do. It's enough money to keep me, my parents, and my kids if I choose to have them comfortable, and probably my family would be set for generations.

Report

0points
Bisexual Axolotls
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish