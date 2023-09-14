3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is That One Ship Or Theory That No One Dares To Disagree With?
A ship that you don't mind if it doesn't work because you've shipped it. A seemingly silly theory that might work, something you won't be dissuaded from.
The Earth is round.
The Law of Conservation. Matter can neither be created nor destroyed, just altered. Even in my old science class where the teacher encouraged us to argue/debate the solidity of theories, no one could come up with a decent argument.
I have an anti-ship that I NEED people to agree with: Mirabel and Camilo.
THEY. ARE. COUSINS!!!
Sweet home Alabama, not sweet home Colombia.
ima point out that i never shipped that and thumbs up to u