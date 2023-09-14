A ship that you don't mind if it doesn't work because you've shipped it. A seemingly silly theory that might work, something you won't be dissuaded from.

#1

The Earth is round.

1point
DP
#2

The Law of Conservation. Matter can neither be created nor destroyed, just altered. Even in my old science class where the teacher encouraged us to argue/debate the solidity of theories, no one could come up with a decent argument.

1point
Bisexual Axolotls
#3

I have an anti-ship that I NEED people to agree with: Mirabel and Camilo.

THEY. ARE. COUSINS!!!

Sweet home Alabama, not sweet home Colombia.

0points
Tiramisu
Flaming Koala From Harvard
Flaming Koala From Harvard
Community Member
ima point out that i never shipped that and thumbs up to u

0
0points
