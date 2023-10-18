ADVERTISEMENT

Hello, pandas! Can you mention something you like that is irrationally, completely absurdly hated by people?

For me, it's spotted hyenas. I absolutely love these animals; they fascinate me, and I even aspire to write wildlife stories about them. However, people's reactions have completely put me off discussing or trying to talk about them. The worst is the die-hard lion enthusiasts (not the animal itself, of course) who are extremely hostile or condescending.

- I quite like lions.

- Cool. I happen to like hyenas.

Do you know that the lion is the "kInG oF the aNiMAls"? Let me explain why they are the only predators that have the right to exist! Do you know that lions KILL hyenas and steal their food? The law of the jungle, lol

I would like to know what your examples are, and even if you have any tips for not letting that ruin your enjoyment?

Cantaloupe. Idk why so many people hate it.
(Also yes, hyenas are cool)

A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
