This dude was on the phone talking about how he got his ex preggo and his wife is gonna flip out. Hope the wife found out so she can dump his sorry a*s

#2

Not me, but my friend. After school, it doesn’t really matter what bathroom you use, because there’s only 2-4 open. My friend (fem) went into the boys bathroom twice after hearing strange noises. She walked in and heard: somebody masturbating in the stalls (why??) and two boys either kissing or doing the dance with no pants. Both were confirmed after she checked the shoes.

Yeah,, that’s my school for you.